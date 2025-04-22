iPhone 17 Air will be super thin but Apple will not compromise on battery life

This year, Apple is expected to introduce a new ultra-slim iPhone model, the iPhone 17 Air. This model will likely replace the “Plus” variants, bringing something new and unique to the iPhone series. While reports surrounding the iPhone 17 Air and its slimness may excite buyers, the smartphone will likely come with several trade-offs. Some of the compromises could include a single rear camera, no physical SIM slot, a single speaker, and others. However, one of the most talked-about worries for the iPhone 17 Air is the battery life, and whether Apple will compromise on battery size to maintain the desired slimness. iPhone 17 Air battery may not be a big concern as we expected earlier. Here’s everything we know.( iDeviceHelp/ YouTube)

Well, several analysts and industry experts, such as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo, have shown little enthusiasm surrounding iPhone 17 Air battery life. Therefore, while the iPhone 17 Air may compromise on a few features, battery life may not be a major concern due to these two crucial factors.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air could launch in September 2025 — Key details revealed

iPhone 17 Air battery life may not be compromised

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to have a 5.5mm thickness, making it the slimmest iPhone ever. However, with this amount of slimness, the smartphone could come with several compromises. However, reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Air will not trade-off the battery life for slimness as Apple is expected to bring two major changes to the hardware.

According to Mark Gurman, the iPhone 17 Air will likely feature a “redesigned display and silicon components” that claim to enhance the smartphone’s efficiency, resulting in less power consumption. On the other hand, it will likely come equipped with high-density battery cells that will provide more battery capacity to the smartphone, despite being slimmer or compact in size. Although there are very limited details surrounding the new battery cells. Therefore, reports suggest that these two additions could ensure lasting performance without any major compromise on the battery life.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Leaked image reveals notable difference in thickness

Another factor for boosting battery life could be the addition of Apple’s new C1 chip, which currently powers the iPhone 16e model. This new 5G modem has proven to consume less battery, resulting in increased battery life for the affordable iPhone model.

Over the years, Apple has drastically improved battery life due to a thicker battery life, but considering the thinner iPads, we can expect the company to work on new redesigned elements for the iPhone 17 Air. As we get closer to the spring launch, we expect to hear more about the smartphone’s design and how Apple plans to manage the battery life of the smartphone.

Mobile finder: iPhone 17 LATEST price, specs and all details