iPhone 17 launch date finally announced by Apple: Details..

iPhone 17 launch date: Apple has announced a brand new event called 'Awe dropping,' where the company is finally expected to launch the iPhone 17 series, which this year is expected to feature multiple models like the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max. The Awe dropping event has been announced for 9 September 2025 at 10 a.m. PT, which is 10:30 p.m. IST.

For the uninitiated, Apple has formed a tradition of launching iPhone models in the month of September. In fact, since the iPhone 5, September has been the norm. The iPhone 5 launched in September and even the recent iPhone 16 series launched in September, too.

What to expect from the iPhone 17 series?

As aforementioned, there could be multiple models this time around. However, the brand new moniker Apple might introduce this year is going to be the iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to be the thinnest iPhone ever, coming in under 6mm as per reports. It is widely expected to beat the iPhone 6 as the thinnest iPhone ever.

Next up, there is expected to be a major redesign when it comes to the iPhone 17 Pro models, with the camera module expected to extend all the way to the right, making for a much larger camera module. This is going to be a big design shift, considering iPhones have looked almost the same over the past few generations, and now could finally be the time that Apple brings about a major change.

There are also rumblings about a potential switch back to aluminium from titanium, but again this should be taken with a grain of salt. There could also be a reworked telephoto camera, which could stand in line with some Android flagships of the world. Finally, talking about the vanilla iPhone 17 series, Apple could finally bring 120Hz to the vanilla model, which would be a much-deserved upgrade for the iPhone that the masses buy the most.