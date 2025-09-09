iPhone 17 price in India live updates from Apple Event 2025, cheapest model to cost…

The much-anticipated Apple Event 2025, themed “Awe Dropping”, will officially launch the iPhone 17 series on 9 September at 10:30 PM IST. For Indian buyers, the spotlight is on the iPhone 17 price in India, particularly the cheapest model in the lineup. Early estimates suggest the base iPhone 17 price in India will start at around ₹84,990, slightly higher than last year’s iPhone 16, which launched at ₹79,990. The iPhone 17 Air, replacing the Plus model, is expected to debut near ₹99,990, while the iPhone 17 Pro could cost around ₹1,24,990, and the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max may touch ₹1,64,990. Pre-orders in India are likely to begin on 12 September, with deliveries from 19 September 2025. The new pricing structure confirms Apple’s strategy of keeping its devices in the premium smartphone market while offering incremental design and performance upgrades. iPhone 17 serves as the entry point to Apple’s 2025 lineup.(Majin Bu/X)

iPhone 17: The entry model explained

The iPhone 17 serves as the entry point to Apple’s 2025 lineup. Despite being the cheapest, it brings substantial upgrades compared to its predecessor. Running on iOS 26 and powered by the new A19 chip, the device is set to deliver faster performance, better energy efficiency, and smoother multitasking.

The model is also expected to sport a ProMotion 120Hz display, offering fluid scrolling and an enhanced viewing experience, which was earlier reserved for Pro models. Camera improvements and a slightly slimmer design give the base variant added appeal for those who want Apple’s latest hardware without stretching to Pro or Pro Max prices.

A thinner future: iPhone 17 Air

Apple will retire the Plus model, replacing it with the slimmer iPhone 17 Air, which is just 5.5 mm thick. Featuring a 6.6-inch OLED display and a 48MP single-camera system, the Air positions itself as a balance between portability and performance.

iPhone 17 India pricing expectations

For Indian buyers, the iPhone 17 cheapest price at ₹84,990 means a slight upward trend in Apple’s pricing approach. The mid-tier Air at ₹99,990 and the Pro variants crossing ₹1.2 lakh ensure that Apple continues to target the high-end smartphone market.

What this means for Indian consumers

While final Apple India prices will be confirmed shortly after the event, these estimates underline a noticeable price hike across the iPhone 17 series. For many buyers, the decision will come down to whether the incremental improvements in performance, display, and design justify the premium.

The iPhone 17 India launch solidifies Apple’s dominance in the premium segment, but also raises questions about accessibility for budget-conscious consumers.