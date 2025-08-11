iPhone 17 Pro launch date and price in India is…

Apple is gearing up for its major launch of the year with the iPhone 17 series, expected in the first week of September 2025. While no official announcement has been made, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests the event could take place on September 9 or 10. The new lineup will likely include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new slim model, the iPhone 17 Air, which replaces the iPhone 17 Plus. Alongside the phones, Apple is also anticipated to unveil the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, and Apple Watch Ultra 3. Apple iPhone 17 launch event in 2025 could take place on September 9 or 10. (Majin BU/ X)

In India, pricing is expected to start at around ₹1,45,990 for the iPhone 17 Pro and ₹1,64,990 for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Pricing details for the iPhone 17 Air and the standard model remain to be confirmed.

The iPhone 17 series is expected to maintain display sizes similar to the current models. The Pro and Pro Max should keep their 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, while the iPhone 17 Air will sit between these two in size. The standard iPhone 17 might grow to 6.3 inches, matching the Pro. Earlier reports suggested the iPhone 17 Air would be a premium device priced above the Pro Max, but current sources indicate it will be positioned as a mid-range option—less expensive than the Pro models but more costly than the standard iPhone 17. This positions it as a direct successor to the “Plus” model, offering a balance of size and price.

All four models are expected to receive ProMotion technology with a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and video playback, previously exclusive to Pro models. This will be enabled by LTPO OLED panels. Although LTPO displays support always-on screens, it remains uncertain whether this feature will be available on all models or remain limited to the Pro versions.

For the Pro models, Apple may replace the titanium frame with aluminium while keeping glass for MagSafe charging. This would create a half-glass, half-aluminium build, improving durability. The current square camera bump may be replaced by a horizontal pill-shaped design, which the iPhone 17 Air is also expected to adopt.

Powering the series is expected to be Apple’s A19 Pro chip, built on TSMC’s latest 3nm process. This chip promises better speed and power efficiency. For the first time, iPhones might come with up to 12GB of RAM, allowing smoother multitasking and support for advanced AI features under Apple Intelligence.

Camera upgrades are significant across the lineup. All models could see a jump from the 12MP front camera in the iPhone 16 series to a new 24MP sensor for sharper images and better cropping capability. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to have three 48MP rear cameras—a Wide, Ultra Wide, and a Tetraprism Telephoto lens—and may support 8K video recording for the first time. The iPhone 17 Air might feature a single 48MP rear camera, while the standard iPhone 17 could come with a dual-lens setup consisting of Wide and Ultra Wide cameras.

The Pro models may introduce a mechanical aperture for adjustable light intake, improving depth-of-field control—an industry first for iPhones that have traditionally used fixed apertures. They could also include dual video recording to film with front and rear cameras simultaneously, a feature popular among content creators but currently limited to third-party apps.

The 5x Telephoto optical zoom will continue to be exclusive to the Pro models. The standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air will not feature Telephoto lenses or 5x zoom.