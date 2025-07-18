iPhone 17 Pro launch in India: Orange and Blue colours expected

There is only a month and a half until September, when Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series. This time, the hype for the iPhone 17 Pro models is higher than usual as Apple is expected to introduce a new design language, possibly extending the camera module to the right-hand side and opting for a dual-tone look, and maybe even switching materials per reports. iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in September.(Majin Bu)

Contributing to this, the tipster who goes by the name ‘Majin Buu Official’ has returned with new details about the design. On his website, he posted that the iPhone 17 Pro could be offered in new colourways, including black, dark blue, silver, and a bold new orange.

New Identity For Pro Models?

The tipster, on his website, says this showcases Apple's intent to refresh the Pro line and adds that the frame could be aluminium.

Describing the colourways in detail, he suggests the orange could be inspired by the action button on the Apple Watch Ultra. The dark blue is said to be a “nocturnal hue” inspired by the Blue Titanium seen on the iPhone 15 Pro, and is reportedly so deep that it closely resembles black in certain lighting conditions. The other colourways, such as black and silver, will be reminiscent of their previous versions, like Black Titanium and White Titanium.

That being said, these are unconfirmed rumours and, having not been confirmed in any way, should be taken with a grain of salt.

Having said that, the tipster also recently posted details about the iPhone 17 Air and the colourways it could come in. He mentioned that the iPhone 17 Air, which could be the latest addition to the lineup, may come in four colours, including light blue, a shade of gold, black, and silver, making for a minimalist-looking design profile for the new model.