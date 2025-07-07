iPhone 17 Pro Max may get fresh look and new camera tricks this year: Launch date, India price, design leaks, and more

iPhone 17 launch might be three months away, but the rumour mill never stops operating, especially when it comes to Apple’s top-end models. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, or maybe the iPhone 17 Ultra if the name change sticks, is already making waves with leaks and early predictions. This year’s lineup is shaping up to be one of Apple’s most talked-about, with plenty of chatter about design changes, camera upgrades, and what it will cost in India. Rumours around iPhone 17 Pro Max’s design and camera are heating up as India gears up for Apple’s September launch.(Unsplash)

Apple usually sticks to a September launch, and this year is expected to be no different. Most signs point to a global unveiling around September 9, with India likely to get the devices soon after. That’s the usual playbook!

Design and display: What’s new this year

Design is where things get interesting. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumoured to sport a wider, horizontal camera bar on the back, moving the LiDAR sensor and flash to the right. The frame could switch to aluminium, making the phone lighter and maybe even more comfortable to hold. The display is expected to be a large 6.9-inch LTPO OLED panel, with ProMotion and enough brightness to handle bright afternoons.

Cameras are always a big talking point, and this year Apple seems ready to push the envelope. The Pro Max is expected to feature three 48MP sensors, covering wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto shots. There’s also talk of up to 7x optical zoom and 8K video recording. On the front, all models are rumoured to get a 24MP camera, so selfies and video calls should look sharper than ever. The standard iPhone 17 and the new iPhone 17 Air will keep things simpler, but the Pro models are where the real camera action is.

Performance, battery, and expected price in India

Performance should see a jump as well, with the new A19 Pro chip expected under the hood. Built on a 3nm process, it should deliver faster speeds and better battery life. Storage options could go up to 2TB, and 12GB of RAM is likely on the Pro Max. The battery is rumoured to be a 5,000mAh unit, with faster wired and wireless charging to keep up with heavy use.

On the price front, Apple is expected to stick to its premium approach. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to start at ₹1,64,900 in India, with the Pro model at ₹1,39,900. The standard iPhone 17 could start around ₹89,900, and the slim new iPhone 17 Air might be priced near ₹99,900.

With a fresh design, serious camera upgrades, and the latest Apple silicon, the iPhone 17 Pro Max looks set to be the phone everyone will be talking about this September. You could be in it for the cameras, the performance, or just the excitement of something new. Either way, there’s plenty to look forward to as the countdown continues.