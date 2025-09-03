iPhone 17 Pro to start at… Prices leaked ahead of September 9 Apple Event

iPhone 17 launch: With Apple’s September 9 ‘Awe Dropping’ event just days away, fresh reports have surfaced about the iPhone 17 series pricing. According to a research note from investment bank JPMorgan, Apple is unlikely to introduce significant price hikes for its 2025 lineup, keeping the range largely in line with last year’s iPhone 16 models. Apple iPhone 17 Pro may see a higher starting price due to increased storage.(HT)

The iPhone 17 series is expected to include four variants: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Pricing projections are as follows:

iPhone 17: $799

iPhone 17 Air: $899–949

iPhone 17 Pro: $1,099

iPhone 17 Pro Max: $1,199

Of these, the iPhone 17 Pro is the only model tipped to see a price increase. However, analysts point out that the higher tag is linked to Apple shifting its base configuration to 256GB storage, compared to the 128GB starting point of the iPhone 16 Pro launched at $999 last year.

The iPhone 17 Air, expected to replace the Plus model, remains the biggest unknown. Its slim form factor could justify a $50 premium, though some reports suggest Apple may keep the same $899 entry price.

If these estimates hold true, Apple’s strategy for the iPhone 17 series would be to keep prices stable while using design changes and storage upgrades to differentiate the models. This approach could help sustain strong demand in an increasingly competitive smartphone market.