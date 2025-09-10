iPhone 17 Pro will not come in Black colour. So, it’s either Orange or…

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro are here with a refreshed design, greater upgrades, and powerful features. The smartphone flaunts the new aluminium body and the edge-to-edge camera island, which may compel buyers to upgrade. While the iPhone 17 Pro models offer impressive features, Apple has made a significant change to colour options, and buyers are not very happy about it. iPhone 17 Pro is launched in three colour options, but drops the popular Black colour variant.(Apple)

As the iPhone 17 Pro launch unfolded, Apple announced three new colour options, but this year, the company dropped the Black colour variant. Now, buyers are left with only three colour options, and here’s the best option you can pick this year.

Also read: Apple Event 2025 Highlights: iPhone 17 series price in India and all details. Everything that Apple launched on Sept 9

iPhone 17 Pro misses out on Black colour option: Which colour variant to pick?

Apple has announced the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models in three new colour options: Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue. However, the lineup does not include a Black colour option, leaving buyers in a confused state of what colour to pick. Black colour is not only universally appealing, but is also considered to be a default colour choice for many buyers who do not prefer flashy or trendy colours.

While Black iPhone 17 Pro could have been a minimalist and premium choice for buyers, the new colour options also offer attractive picks. While the Cosmic Orange is the star of the entire lineup due to its flashy shade, many buyers may look for a subtle option. This is where the Deep Blue colour could shine.

In 2024, Apple launched iPhone 15 Pro models with a Blue Titanium shade, gaining much popularity. Now, people looking for minimalist shades could pick the iPhone 17 Pro in Deep Blue, because it not only refreshes a shade from a previous generation, but it also caters to the premium and professional aesthetics for buyers.

While Silver could also be an option, but it could get too basic since we have seen several Silver or Grey iPhones in the past. Now, people who prefer flashy and trendy colours could go for Cosmic Orange as it will grab the most eyes in the crowd.