Search
Wed, Sept 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

iPhone 17 Pro will not come in Black colour. So, it’s either Orange or…

ByAishwarya Panda
Updated on: Sept 10, 2025 12:20 pm IST

Apple drops the Black colour options for iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Which colour options among the three could be a smart buy?

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro are here with a refreshed design, greater upgrades, and powerful features. The smartphone flaunts the new aluminium body and the edge-to-edge camera island, which may compel buyers to upgrade. While the iPhone 17 Pro models offer impressive features, Apple has made a significant change to colour options, and buyers are not very happy about it.

iPhone 17 Pro is launched in three colour options, but drops the popular Black colour variant.(Apple)
iPhone 17 Pro is launched in three colour options, but drops the popular Black colour variant.(Apple)

As the iPhone 17 Pro launch unfolded, Apple announced three new colour options, but this year, the company dropped the Black colour variant. Now, buyers are left with only three colour options, and here’s the best option you can pick this year.

Also read: Apple Event 2025 Highlights: iPhone 17 series price in India and all details. Everything that Apple launched on Sept 9

iPhone 17 Pro misses out on Black colour option: Which colour variant to pick?

Apple has announced the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models in three new colour options: Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue. However, the lineup does not include a Black colour option, leaving buyers in a confused state of what colour to pick. Black colour is not only universally appealing, but is also considered to be a default colour choice for many buyers who do not prefer flashy or trendy colours.

While Black iPhone 17 Pro could have been a minimalist and premium choice for buyers, the new colour options also offer attractive picks. While the Cosmic Orange is the star of the entire lineup due to its flashy shade, many buyers may look for a subtle option. This is where the Deep Blue colour could shine.

In 2024, Apple launched iPhone 15 Pro models with a Blue Titanium shade, gaining much popularity. Now, people looking for minimalist shades could pick the iPhone 17 Pro in Deep Blue, because it not only refreshes a shade from a previous generation, but it also caters to the premium and professional aesthetics for buyers.

While Silver could also be an option, but it could get too basic since we have seen several Silver or Grey iPhones in the past. Now, people who prefer flashy and trendy colours could go for Cosmic Orange as it will grab the most eyes in the crowd.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
News / Technology / iPhone 17 Pro will not come in Black colour. So, it’s either Orange or…
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On