iPhone 18 Pro is costlier than some motorcycles, but these countries offer a cheaper way to buy Apple’s latest phones

Apple has finally launched the iPhone 18 Pro series alongside its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo. Unfortunately, the ongoing RAM crisis has pushed smartphone prices higher, and the iPhone 18 Pro's launch price has increased by ₹30,000. Indian buyers face the steepest prices for Apple’s latest iPhones among major markets. (Apple)

Some models now cost more than a standard Royal Enfield Meteor 350 motorcycle. So, if you are a motor enthusiast who also loves technology, this could be a painful launch. With prices varying significantly across markets, knowing where each model is cheaper could make a real difference.

To make comparisons easier, we have listed the prices of every iPhone model and storage variant across major markets. This will help you compare prices across countries and find where you can get each model at the lowest price. Read on to find the best-priced iPhone in each market.