iPhone Air launched: Why is it not called iPhone 17 Air

Apple has officially launched the iPhone Air, the thinnest iPhone ever made, marking a bold new direction for the brand. Unlike expectations of it being called the iPhone 17 Air, Apple has positioned this device as a standalone product. The reasoning is clear, iPhone Air is not simply a lighter version of the iPhone 17 but a fresh category altogether. With a titanium frame measuring just 5.6mm, the powerful A19 Pro chip at its heart, and an AI-tuned GPU, the iPhone Air brings portability, performance and a refined design that Apple says redefines what an iPhone can be. Available in space black, cloud white, light gold and sky blue, it clearly sets out to be the iPhone of the future.(Apple)

In India, the iPhone Air starts at ₹1,19,900 for the 256GB variant, while higher 512GB and 1TB models are priced at ₹1,39,900 and ₹1,59,900 respectively. Pre-orders open on 12 September, with availability beginning 19 September 2025.

Also read: Apple Event 2025 Highlights: Everything Apple launched; iPhone 17, iPhone Air, 17 Pro, iPhone Pro Max prices in India

Why iPhone Air, not iPhone 17 Air?

Apple’s decision to drop the “17” branding is all about line-up clarity. The iPhone 17 series continues as the standard flagship and Pro range, while the Air introduces a new design-first approach. Much like the MacBook Air and iPad Air, the name signals a device built around lightness, slimness and everyday practicality rather than being just another variant. Apple also avoids confusion with the Pro line, since despite running on the A19 Pro chip, the Air is not positioned as a Pro-tier device.

Specs that set iPhone Air apart

The iPhone Air features a breakthrough titanium design that makes it remarkably slim and durable, complemented by Ceramic Shield protection on both the front and back for improved scratch and crack resistance. The device sports a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology offering adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz. Its peak brightness of 3,000 nits ensures excellent outdoor visibility, while the Always-On Display adjusts intelligently down to 1Hz to conserve power.

Performance is driven by the A19 Pro chip, paired with a GPU optimised for AI workloads, making it suitable for advanced tasks and mobile gaming alike. Supporting this is Apple’s N1 wireless chip, which brings Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread connectivity, alongside the C1X modem, delivering faster and more energy-efficient mobile data than its predecessors.

For photography, the iPhone Air introduces a 48MP Fusion rear camera, capable of offering multiple focal lengths, supported by the Photonic Engine for lifelike colour and detail. On the front, an 18MP Center Stage camera automatically adjusts framing using AI, making group selfies, video calls and content creation more intuitive.

Despite its slim profile, the iPhone Air offers all-day battery life, aided by iOS 26’s new Adaptive Power Mode, which learns user habits to extend usage intelligently. Apple has also gone eSIM-only worldwide, citing flexibility, convenience and security, while eliminating the physical SIM tray to save internal space.

A new space in the iPhone family

The iPhone Air does not replace the iPhone 17 or 17 Pro. Instead, it creates a new lane, a device that mirrors the philosophy behind the MacBook Air and iPad Air, balancing sleek design with strong performance. Available in space black, cloud white, light gold and sky blue, it clearly sets out to be the iPhone of the future, bridging Apple’s technological ambitions with user-friendly design.