iPhone Air price drops by 15%: 2 reasons to buy and 2 reasons to not

It has been a while since the iPhone Air was launched alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 series. While the phone was launched at ₹1,19,900, its price has since come down. It is now available for around ₹1 lakh on Amazon, which represents a price cut of roughly ₹1,000. iPhone Air 256GB typically costs ₹ 1,19,900 in India, which is ₹ 15,000 less than the Pro model.(Shaurya Sharma - HT)

This brings the discussion back into focus: is the iPhone Air really worth it compared to the other iPhone 17 models? Let’s talk about it. We’ll also explain how this deal works, so read on.

How this deal works

If you visit Amazon, you will see the iPhone Air listed at ₹1,12,900, which represents a ₹7,000 price cut from the MRP. This is without any card offers. You can then apply a coupon that brings the price down further by ₹8,000. Additionally, using a credit card discount brings the price down to ₹1,09,900. All in all, this works out to a price cut of around ₹19,000, which is significant.

Reasons to get the iPhone Air, and two reasons not to get it

Reason 1: Design

The iPhone Air has the most premium design in the iPhone 17 series. If you look at the iPhone 17 Pro, it is made of aluminium, and the same is true for the regular iPhone 17. In that sense, the iPhone Air has replaced the Pro model as the most premium-looking iPhone Apple currently makes. If you want something truly striking that stands out, the iPhone Air is the one to get. Not to forget, it is also the thinnest iPhone ever, measuring just 5.6mm.

Reason 2: Performance

The iPhone Air packs the same A19 Pro chipset as the iPhone 17 Pro. Yes, it has the same chipset and the same internals, which means you can expect the same Pro-level performance as the iPhone 17 Pro, but for almost ₹30,000 less. The Pro model costs ₹1,35,000, and once you factor in the discounts available on the iPhone Air, the difference works out to nearly ₹30,000. In short, you get the same Pro performance for much less.

Two reasons not to get the iPhone Air

Reason 1: Battery life

While the iPhone Air will last a typical working day without much trouble, it is no match for the Pro models or even the regular iPhone 17 when it comes to battery life. The regular iPhone 17 is rated for much higher video playback time, and the same applies to the iPhone 17 Pro and the Pro Max.

If battery life is a priority for you, the iPhone Air may not be the right choice. However, if you have easy access to chargers, for instance, a wireless charger in your car or a workplace where charging solutions are readily available, the iPhone Air is unlikely to bother you.

Reason 2: Single speaker setup

The iPhone Air only features a single speaker and does not offer a stereo speaker setup like the other iPhone 17 models. While this may not be a major issue in quieter environments, especially during the winter months in Indian households, it can become noticeable during the summer when ambient noise levels are higher. The speaker can sound muffled and may distort at higher volumes.

If you consume a lot of content on your smartphone, the iPhone Air may feel lacklustre in this regard. In that case, the regular iPhone 17 would be a much better choice.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 17 latest price in India