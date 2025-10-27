iPhone users may finally get a fix for this long-standing limitation

Apple is preparing to introduce an update that may resolve a long-standing issue faced by iPhone users when uploading photos through third-party apps. The upcoming iOS 26.1 update is expected to let users upload images in the background without keeping the app open, a change that could simplify how media is shared across platforms. Apple is preparing an iOS update that will let iPhone users upload photos in the background seamlessly.(HT)

Background Uploads Coming to iPhones

At present, iPhone users can only rely on Apple’s Photos app for uninterrupted cloud uploads when the app is not in use. Third-party apps often pause uploads once users switch to another task or lock their device. This limitation has caused inconvenience, especially for those who use cloud-based storage or social media apps to back up or share photos. Users currently have to leave apps running and monitor the upload progress, which limits the phone’s usability during the process.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple plans to solve this issue by adding a new Background Resource Upload extension to its PhotoKit framework. This feature will allow photo and cloud apps to handle uploads in the background even when users switch to other apps. Apple’s documentation explains that the system will manage uploads automatically on behalf of the app, continuing the process even when the phone is locked or in use for other activities.

The new framework is still in beta testing and is expected to launch officially with the iOS 26.1 update. Developers will need to adapt their applications to support the feature, which means consistent performance across all apps might take some time after the rollout. Once fully adopted, the update could make uploading and backing up photos on iPhones more efficient and less dependent on Apple’s built-in apps.

Swift SDK Expands Apple’s Reach to Android

In a separate development, Apple has taken another step toward expanding its developer ecosystem. The company released the first preview of the Swift SDK for Android, enabling developers to create Android apps using Apple’s Swift programming language. This marks the beginning of official support for Android within the Swift project, following the formation of a dedicated Android Working Group earlier this year.

The Swift SDK uses the swift-java tool to generate bindings between Java and Swift, which will allow developers to use Swift code alongside Android APIs and existing Java components. The Swift Package Index now identifies packages that support Android, and over a quarter of them already build successfully on the platform. With this integration, developers can now share more code across iOS and Android, reducing the need for separate development processes.