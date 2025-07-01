iPhone users might soon switch between two WhatsApp accounts on the same device

In a move that could delight iPhone users around the world, WhatsApp may soon allow switching between two accounts within the same app, simplifying dual use. This upcoming update is expected to simplify life for anyone juggling personal and professional conversations on WhatsApp. WhatsApp tests a feature to add and switch between two accounts on one iPhone(Freepik)

Until now, using two accounts meant switching between devices or relying on WhatsApp Business. For iPhone users, there has never been a direct way to use multiple WhatsApp accounts in the same app. That could soon change.

What’s to expect?

Right now, most users either use WhatsApp Business or rely on unofficial apps to run two accounts. But WhatsApp is now working on a feature that lets you manage multiple accounts right inside the main app. This upcoming feature is being tested in beta versions of WhatsApp for iOS (25.9.10.70 and 25.19.10.74). It will let you add a second account by either entering a new number or linking an existing one using a QR code.

Once your accounts are set up, switching between them will be quick and easy. You won’t have to log out or restart the app. WhatsApp will show your profile picture and name for the account you’re currently using, so you’ll always know which one is active.

WhatsApp is also making notifications smarter for this new feature. If you get a message on one account, the alert will tell you exactly which account received it and who sent it. Just tap the notification, and it will take you straight to the correct account and open the chat.

This feature could be especially handy for users with eSIM on their iPhones, as they can keep multiple phone numbers active without needing two phones.

There is no confirmed date yet, but WhatsApp’s multi-account feature is already being tested on iPhones. This suggests the official rollout might not be far off. Once available, it will help iPhone users manage more than one account easily, just like on Android. While the wait continues, the update promises to be a useful one for those who want to keep personal and work messages separate without switching apps or using extra tools.