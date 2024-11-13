iQOO 13 vs iQOO 12: Check out upgrades, new features, launch date, and more

iQOO 13 vs iQOO 12: It's that time of the year when global smartphone brands announce their new generation flagship smartphones. We recently saw smartphones such as iQOO 13, Oppo Find X8 series and others launching in China. Now, these smartphones are gradually making their Indian debut. iQOO recently announced the India launch date for its flagship iQOO 13 smartphone which is scheduled for December 3. Therefore, it's worth exploring what new the company has planned to announce. iQOO 13 launching on December 3 in India, here’s everything you need to know.(iQOO)

To gain a deeper understanding, we have gathered all the expected upgraded and new features coming to iQOO 13 based on the China variant to compare it with last year’s iQOO 12. Therefore, know about iQOO 13’s upgraded features and specifications.

iQOO 13 vs iQOO 12: Everything you need to know

Design and display: In terms of design, iQOO13 has not received major design changes in comparison to iQOO 12, therefore they look identical. However, the new generation is slightly bigger and heavier than the iQOO 12. The company has introduced some new colourways Green and Silver, although it's unsure which colours are to be announced in India. The biggest design upgrade for iQOO 13 is that it's received an IP68/IP69 rating, making it more resistant to dust and water.



For display, iQOO 13 has received some major improvements, which may be liked by the users. The iQOO 12 features a 6.78-inch FHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the iQOO 13 is expected to come with a bigger 6.82-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate.

Camera: In the camera department, we may not see any major changes but a major downgrade that will likely be questioned by the buyers. The iQOO 12 features a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera, a 64MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Now, with the upcoming iQOO 13, it is expected to come with a similar 50MP primary camera and 50MP ultrawide camera. However, it may feature a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, which is a downgrade in comparison to the predecessor.

Performance and battery life: The iQOO 13 is expected to get a performance boost with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip which is said to offer 45 percent improved performance than last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that powers iQOO 12. Additionally, the iQOO 13 is also slated to get a battery upgrade from 5000mAh to 6150mAh. Both devices will offer 120W fast charging support.