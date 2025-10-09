iQOO 15 set to launch in India soon: Check expected price, features and more

iQOO is preparing to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone, the iQOO 15, following a series of teasers that have revealed several key details of the device ahead of its official release. The device will first debut in China later this month and is expected to reach Indian markets shortly after. iQOO 15 set to launch in India soon with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and 7000mAh battery

iQOO 15: Launch Timeline (Expected)

The iQOO 15 is expected to make its India debut between November 15 and November 25, 2025. The company has not yet confirmed the exact launch date, but early reports suggest that preparations are underway for a global rollout soon after its China launch later this month.

iQOO 15: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iQOO 15 will feature a 6.85-inch QHD AMOLED display that supports a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen is expected to deliver a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. Under the hood, the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, positioning it among the top-tier smartphones in performance benchmarks.

The upcoming handset will also include an advanced 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, allowing faster and more accurate authentication. With IP68 and IP69 certifications, it will offer protection against dust and water exposure. The inclusion of wireless charging marks an upgrade over some earlier iQOO models.

For photography, the device is likely to feature a dual-camera setup on the rear, led by a 50MP primary sensor with a 1/1.5-inch sensor size. It will be accompanied by a 50MP periscope telephoto lens expected to support high optical zoom levels. The iQOO 15 is also likely to house a 7000mAh battery with rapid charging support. The device will also integrate an 8K vapour chamber cooling system to manage heat during extended gaming sessions or heavy usage.

Furthermore, teasers shared by the company suggest that the iQOO 15 will come in two finishes. One variant will feature a marble-like texture, while the other will be offered in a shade called “Lingyun.” The smartphone is expected to have a metallic frame with flat edges and may include an RGB light strip integrated into the frame.

iQOO 15: Price (Expected)

Although iQOO has not confirmed the official price, early leaks suggest that the iQOO 15 could start under Rs. 59,999 in India. For comparison, the iQOO 13 was priced at Rs. 54,999 for its 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The upcoming model is likely to offer upgraded specifications at a competitive price point once it officially arrives in Indian markets.