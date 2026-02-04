iQOO 15 Ultra 5G mobile set to launch today: Expected price, specs and how to watch livestream

iQOO is set to introduce the iQOO 15 Ultra in China later today. This launch marks the first time the company is using the “Ultra” label for one of its smartphones. iQOO has positioned the device with a focus on gaming use, and the brand has already shared several confirmed details ahead of the official reveal.
iQOO 15 Ultra: Launch Time and How to Livestream
The iQOO 15 Ultra launch event will take place today at 7:00 pm local time in China (4:30 pm IST). Interested viewers can watch the event live through Vivo’s official website in China or via iQOO’s verified account on Weibo. The company is expected to share the final specifications, pricing, and availability details during the event.
iQOO has not yet announced the official price of the iQOO 15 Ultra. However, the device will be positioned above the standard iQOO 15 model. The regular iQOO 15 launched in China at 4,199 yuan (roughly ₹51,800). Based on this pricing, the iQOO 15 Ultra is expected to start in the range of 5,499 yuan to 5,999 yuan.
At present, there is no confirmation about a launch outside China. iQOO has not shared any plans for an India or global release. The company may decide on wider availability based on the response in the Chinese market.
iQOO 15 Ultra: Specifications and Features (Expected)
The iQOO 15 Ultra is likely to feature a 6.85-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The LTPO panel allows the refresh rate to adjust based on usage, which helps manage power consumption during routine tasks while supporting higher refresh rates during gaming and video playback.
Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. This makes it the second phone from iQOO to use this chipset. The device will support up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.
iQOO is also introducing a new Q3 gaming chip with this model. This chip replaces the Q2 chip used in the standard iQOO 15. Additionally, the device will include air triggers on the frame, allowing users to map shoulder-style controls for games.
As for the optics, the iQOO 15 Ultra will include a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto camera with CIPA 4.5 stabilisation. On the front, the phone will feature a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.
The device is likely to house a 7,800mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired fast charging and wireless charging support. The wireless charging speed is expected to be similar to or higher than the 40W support seen on the standard model.
