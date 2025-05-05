iQOO Neo 10 confirmed to launch in India soon: 5 things we know so far

iQOO is preparing to launch its latest Neo series smartphone, the iQOO Neo 10, in India soon. The company has teased the first look of the device through Amazon India. The teaser reveals a dual-camera setup along with a light ring. While the official details are still under wraps, leaks have provided some insight into the device's specifications, features, and potential price. While the Neo 10 was first launched in China in November 2024, the Indian version may have minor tweaks, as smartphone brands often adjust their devices slightly for different regions. Here's what we know so far about the upcoming iQOO Neo. The design and other key features of the upcoming iQOO Neo 10 have been teased on Amazon.(iQOO)

Design

The teaser suggests the iQOO Neo 10 will adopt a design similar to the Neo 10R, which was recently launched in India. The upcoming model is expected to feature a boxy build with slightly curved edges. The rear camera module will likely have a square shape, housing a dual-camera system. At least one colour variant, orange, has been confirmed through the teaser.

Display

The iQOO Neo 10 is expected to sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. In terms of durability, the device may come with Schott Diamond Shield glass protection. For comparison, the Chinese version of the device also features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with an LTPO curved screen and up to 144Hz refresh rate.

Camera Features

In terms of camera, iQOO Neo 10 may include a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with Optical Image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide lens. It is also expected to feature a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling. These cameras are expected to offer solid performance for photography and videography.

Performance, Battery, and Additional Features

The iQOO Neo 10 is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with the Q1 chipset and a 7K VC liquid cooling system. It may run on Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15. The device could house a large 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, which will give it an extended battery life and quick power-ups. The Neo 10 may also come with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. Additional features may include an ultrasonic 3D fingerprint scanner and facial recognition for added security.

Price and Availability

The iQOO Neo 10 is confirmed to be available for purchase on Amazon India and the official iQOO online store. The price is estimated to be around Rs. 35,000 in India. However, the exact pricing, specifications, and availability remain unconfirmed at this time. Keep an eye on upcoming announcements for the final specs and official pricing.