iQOO Neo 10R: 80W fast charging, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and other confirmed details

The iQOO Neo 10R is all set to launch in the Indian market on 11 March. It is expected to debut in the sub- ₹30,000 price bracket, and offer a performance-first experience in this segment. That said, several details about the device have already been confirmed, including its chipset, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. And now, even more information has been revealed, including its charging speed. iQOO Neo 10R teaser shared by iQOO.(iQOO)

iQOO Neo 10R: Charging Speed And Other Expected Specs

iQOO, revealing the information on X, has confirmed that the device will support 80W fast charging. This means it will charge fully in a matter of minutes, significantly reducing charging time and offering convenience. Additionally, we expect iQOO to include a compatible charger in-box, to allow for the same.

In the same post, iQOO also mentioned that the iQOO Neo 10R will be available on Amazon India and iQOO’s official store in the country.

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Confirmed

Earlier this month, iQOO confirmed that the Neo 10R will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, a 4nm chipset based on TSMC’s process. The company also revealed the phone’s AnTuTu score, which comes at around 1.7 million points. The brand claims it will be the most powerful smartphone in this segment.

The post also compares the AnTuTu score to other products in this category, hinting that the phone could launch under the ₹30,000 price bracket.

What Else Do We Know?

Apart from this, several other details about the device have been rumoured. It is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device could be paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.