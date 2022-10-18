iQoo to launch Neo 7 on October 20. Check likely price, specifications here

iQoo, a subsidiary of China's Vivo, will launch its next product – the Neo 7 smartphone – on October 20. Ahead of the launch, iQoo disclosed some features of the Neo 7 on Sina Weibo, a Chinese microblogging website, according to a report in HT's sister publication Live Hindustan.

Here are some features and specifications of the smartphone:

(1.) It has a 5,000mAh battery which supports fast charging of up to 120W. The battery charges the device 'within minutes.'

(2.) Neo 7 has Samsung's 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Also, the display supports HDR10+ content.

(3.) MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC processor powers the phone. Also, for photography, the model comes with Sony's 50MP IMX 766V camera on its rear end, while for selfie, there's a 16MP camera on the front.

(4.) iQoo will launch the product in 3 variants: 8GB+28GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB.

(5.) Neo 7 may have a price range of around ₹30,000 as its predecessor, the Neo 6, was launched earlier this year at a starting price of ₹29,999.

