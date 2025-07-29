iQOO Z10R 5G mobile goes on sale in India with offers: Price starts at..

iQOO's latest mobile phone, the iQOO Z10R 5G, has finally gone on sale in India starting today, 29 July. The device packs a balanced set of specifications, including the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7400, a 50 MP main camera, and IP protection. Here are the pricing and offer details. iQOO Z10R 5G in the Aquamarine colourway.(Shaurya Sharma - HT)

iQOO Z10R Price in India and Offers

iQOO is offering the iQOO Z10R at a starting price of Rs. 19,499 for the base model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. You can bring the price down by a further Rs. 2,000 by combining bank offers, which brings the price of this model to Rs. 17,499.

Similarly, the bank discount can also be applied to the 8 GB+256 GB model, which costs Rs. 21,499. The top-end model with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, available for Rs. 23,499, can be bought for Rs. 21,499.

No-cost EMI is also available for up to six months, and the card offers are available on HDFC and Axis Bank credit cards. Alternatively, you can get a Rs. 2,000 exchange bonus, too.

iQOO Z10R Specs and More

As aforementioned, the iQOO Z10R features the MediaTek Dimensity 7400. It is the successor to the MediaTek Dimensity 7300, which has powered numerous phones. For the display, it has a quad-curved panel that supports a 120 Hzrefresh rate. The phone also supports IP68 and IP69 dual water-resistance ratings.

For the cameras, it has a main 50 MP Sony IMX882 sensor, coupled with a 2 MP bokeh sensor. For selfies, there is a 32 MP shooter and a 12 MP camera. The battery is a 5,700 mAh unit that supports fast charging. For the software, it runs on FunTouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15.

