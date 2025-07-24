iQOO Z10R 5G mobile launched: Price in India, specifications and all details

iQOO Z10R 5G mobile has launched today in India and following in the footsteps of its predecessors, is known for being a performance-centric device. It makes the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor accessible for under ₹20,000, alongside 12GB of RAM and more. It also features a premium design with a curved display, a 50MP main camera and dual IP ratings. iQOO Z10R 5G in the Aquamarine colourway.(Shaurya Sharma - HT)

Here's everything you need to know about its price, features, specifications, and offers.

iQOO Z10R Specifications And Features

The iQOO Z10R features the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset (octa core chipset clocked at 2.6GHz) which can be coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You can also expand the RAM by a further 12GB using the virtual memory feature on the iQOO Z10R.

For the display, it has a quad-curved AMOLED panel that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. However, it will likely be difficult to find screen protectors for this device due to the curved edges. While it does look premium, you will probably have to settle for flexible screen protectors.

As for the rest of the design, the phone is made from polycarbonate. The sides are also glossy polycarbonate and attract some fingerprints, but the matte back luckily offers a subtle gradient finish. In terms of protection, it has dual IP68 and IP69 ratings, making the phone quite durable.

Furthermore, regarding the camera, you have a Sony IMX882 50MP sensor, which is also seen in some higher-end phones like the Vivo X200, too. There is also a 2MP depth sensor and an Aura Light Selfie Ring. As for selfies, there is a 32MP camera that can record 4K video.

The battery is a 5700mAh unit that supports fast charging. For the software, you have Funtouch OS 15,which is based on Android 15. The phone also features an optical under-display fingerprint scanner.

There’s also support for multiple AI features, including Google’s Circle to Search, AI Note Assist, AI Screen Translation and also AI Transcription Assist for quickly summarising your recordings.

iQOO Z10R Price In India And Availability

Coming to the price, the net effective price for the 8GB + 128GB model is ₹17,499, while the original price is ₹19,499. You can apply an instant bank discount, which brings the price down by ₹2,000. The 8GB + 256GB model costs ₹21,499, with a net effective price of ₹19,499.

As for the top-end 12GB + 256GB model, it is priced at ₹23,499 and can be brought down to ₹21,499. There is also a 6-month no-cost EMI option, and you can avail an instant discount of ₹2,000 using HDFC or Axis Bank credit cards. Alternatively, you can also get a ₹2,000 exchange bonus. The sale for the iQOO Z10R starts on 29th July at 12pm.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price And More