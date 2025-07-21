iQOO Z10R launch on July 24: How is it different from iQOO Z10

The iQOO Z10R has been confirmed to launch in India on July 24 and will sit under the iQOO Z10, costing under ₹20,000. Naturally, you might have doubts about how different it will be compared to the iQOO Z10. iQOO Z10R is set to launch in India on July 24, 2025.(iQOO)

Now, as iQOO has revealed most of the specifications for the iQOO Z10R, here we compare it to the iQOO Z10 in a head-to-head comparison to see which model might be a better fit for you, and whether waiting for the iQOO Z10R makes sense.

Performance

Starting with the iQOO Z10R, iQOO has confirmed it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, which is the successor to the MediaTek Dimensity 7300. The iQOO Z10, on the other hand, comes with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.

Regarding RAM, the iQOO Z10 is available with up to 12 GB RAM. For the iQOO Z10R, iQOO has also confirmed that there will be up to 12 GB RAM, which can be extended by 12 GB using the virtual RAM feature. iQOO also claims that you may be able to have 44 active background apps thanks to the RAM.

Coming to the battery, the iQOO Z10 notably features a massive 7300 mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. The iQOO Z10R, on the other hand, could get a smaller battery compared to the iQOO Z10, as the brand has confirmed it will feature a 5700 mAh battery. So, while it is not as large as the iQOO Z10's, it is certainly not small either.

Display and design

For display and design, the iQOO Z10R will feature a curved display and a curved back. The phone will be 0.7 cm thick and should be available in two colours: Aquamarine and Moonstone. iQOO has also confirmed that it will have a 120 Hz AMOLED display. The iQOO Z10 gets a 6.77-inch AMOLED panel, which also supports 120 Hz.

Regarding durability, the iQOO Z10R will be IP68 and IP69 rated, while the iQOO Z10 comes with military standard 810H compliance and is splash-resistant.

Camera

For cameras, the iQOO Z10 features a 50-megapixel main wide camera with support for 4K 30fps video and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel shooter. The iQOO Z10R gets the same 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 4K main camera, and for selfies, there will be a 32-megapixel camera as well, allowing for 4K video recording.