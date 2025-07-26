iQOO Z10R vs CMF Phone 2 Pro: Which is the better 5G mobile for around 20,000?

If you're looking to buy a phone for around ₹20,000 in India, the competition is heating up, especially between the newly launched iQOO Z10R and the CMF Phone 2 Pro. Both bring strong features to the table, making the decision trickier than ever. Here's a direct comparison of their specs and pricing to help you decide which one stands out on paper. iQOO Z10R 5G in the Aquamarine colourway.(Shaurya Sharma - HT)

iQOO Z10R vs CMF Phone 2 Pro: Performance

iQOO's latest Z10R, which launched on 24 July, comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. This is a 4nm chipset, similar to the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro in the CMF Phone 2 Pro. Both are octa-core chipsets and feature the same GPU. Both phones start with 8GB of RAM, but the iQOO Z10R is also available with 12GB of RAM, whereas the CMF Phone 2 Pro is limited to 8GB.

For the battery, the iQOO has an advantage with a 5700 mAh battery supporting 44W wired fast charging, while the CMF Phone 2 Pro has a 5000 mAh battery and supports 33W wired charging.

iQOO Z10R vs CMF Phone 2 Pro: Camera

When it comes to optics, the CMF Phone 2 Pro has an advantage with more sensors. The CMF Phone 2 Pro features a triple camera setup, comprising a 50MP main camera, a 50MP 2x telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The iQOO Z10R, by contrast, features a 50MP main wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor, offering only one primary focal length. However, both phones allow you to shoot 4K video at 30fps or 1080p video at up to 60fps. The CMF Phone 2 Pro also offers the ability to shoot at 120fps. For the front-facing camera, the iQOO has a 32MP selfie camera that can record 4K video at 30fps, while the CMF Phone 2 Pro has a 16MP camera limited to 1080p video.

iQOO Z10R vs CMF Phone 2 Pro: Software And Biometrics

In terms of software, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is often considered to have an edge as it comes with Nothing OS. This offers a clean software experience, also found in more premium phones like the Nothing Phone 3. It runs Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.2 on top. The iQOO Z10R uses Funtouch OS 15, which has improved significantly from its previous iterations, running on top of Android 15. For biometrics, both phones have an under-display optical fingerprint scanner and offer some AI features.

iQOO Z10R vs CMF Phone 2 Pro: Price In India

Regarding pricing in India, the CMF Phone 2 Pro starts at ₹18,999 for the 128GB model and goes up to ₹20,999. The iQOO Z10R starts at ₹19,499 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and goes up to ₹23,499 for the 12GB+256GBvariant. However,by combining bank offers, you can get iQOO Z10R for ₹17,499, which makes it a value-for-money deal.