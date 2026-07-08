Ashadhi Wari to host adult literacy registration drive

Pune: In an effort to improve adult literacy in Maharashtra, the directorate of education (planning) will launch a special awareness campaign “Sakshartechi Wari – Pandharichya Dari” (Literacy Wari to Pandharpur) along the Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage route from July 7 to July 27. Directorate of education (planning) will launch a special awareness campaign ‘Sakshartechi Wari – Pandharichya Dari’ (Literacy Wari to Pandharpur) along the Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage route from July 7 to July 27. (HT FILE)

The initiative is part of the Centre-sponsored ULLAS (Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society) scheme to promote adult education and lifelong learning.

According to a statement issued by the directorate on Monday, the campaign will be conducted along both the Alandi–Pandharpur and Dehu–Pandharpur palkhi routes during the annual pilgrimage of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj.

As part of the campaign, two specially designed literacy awareness vehicles (Saksharta Raths), one on each palkhi route, will travel with the procession carrying information about the ULLAS programme.

The awareness drive will use a range of cultural and communication activities, including street plays, literacy songs, puppet performances, group dances based on literacy themes, banners, pamphlets, flex displays carrying slogans, and traditional cultural performances. The department will conduct registration of non-literate adults during the pilgrims’ halt at Baramati, Indapur, Saswad and Lonand with assistance from local schools, to enrol eligible beneficiaries under the literacy programme.

The directorate has appealed to non-governmental organisations, firms and other institutions to support the campaign.