Is the Crompton Baker's Delight OTG your perfect baking partner or just another oven? A review

For those who enjoy baking, finding the right oven can be just as important as using quality ingredients. Over the past five years, I've developed a passion for baking everything from cookies to cupcakes. There’s something undeniably soothing about watching basic ingredients like flour, sugar, and eggs transform into delicious treats. But successful baking is more than just the ingredients; a reliable oven plays a critical role. Crompton baker's delight reviews

I've been using the Crompton Baker’s Delight OTG (25 litres) for a couple of months, and here’s an in-depth look at whether this oven could be a suitable choice for your baking needs. Ideal for small to medium families, this oven toaster grill features convection technology for even heat distribution. It includes dual heating elements (top and bottom) to ensure consistent cooking, and it’s also designed to be power-efficient, making it practical for regular use.

Initial impressions

When I first unboxed the Crompton Baker's Delight 25L Oven Toaster Grill (OTG), my initial impression was that it looked sleek and modern, with impressive looks that is easily operational. The size seems perfect—not too bulky for my kitchen counter but spacious enough for a variety of dishes. With a 25-litre capacity, it’s big enough for a family meal of 4.

However, what disappointed me was that the oven lacks a digital display, which could make finding precise settings a bit more challenging. You might also get a burning smell with some recipes. In addition to this, the build is also not very sturdy, giving me a feel that it won't last long.

Know if you can trust your baking skills with Crompton Baker’s Delight OTG oven

Specifications of Crompton Baker's Delight OTG

Specification Details Model Crompton Baker's Delight 25 Litre OTG Capacity 25 Litres Power Consumption 2000 Watts Voltage 230 V Frequency 50 Hz Heating Elements Top and Bottom Heating Elements Temperature Range 100°C to 250°C Timer 60 minutes with bell indicator Functionality Baking, Toasting, Grilling Control Type Mechanical Knob Controls Interior Material Stainless Steel Exterior Material Powder Coated Body Accessories Included Baking Tray, Wire Rack, Tongs Dimensions (LxWxH) 40 x 31 x 26 cm Weight Approximately 5 kg

Features overview:

Crompton Baker's Delight 25 Ltr Oven Toaster Grill

Temperature Control & Timer: It has an adjustable temperature control of up to 250°C, with a 60-minute timer. This flexibility was a useful addition since I wanted something versatile for baking, grilling, and toasting. Accessories Included: It comes with a baking tray, wire rack, and a crumb tray, which I found super helpful for handling various recipes. Modes for Different Needs: The OTG offers modes for baking, grilling, and toasting, along with a rotisserie function. I was excited about the rotisserie mode, especially for making roasted chicken!

Baking test

To test the oven, I started with something simple and most loved— a cake. I preheated the oven to 180°C, and the OTG reached that temperature fairly quickly. The heat distribution seemed even, since the cake came out golden-brown and cooked in about 45 minutes, exactly as the recipe suggested. This gave me confidence that I could try more complex recipes.

However, it might give you a little burning smell. In addition, the oven takes longer baking time as compared to other modern brands such as LG, Samsung, Inalsa, Morphy Richards, and many more. However, some bake delicacies may suffer uneven baking with this device

Crompton Baker’s Delight OTG oven

Crompton Baker’s Delight OTG oven

Grilling test:

For the grilling test, I decided to go with a classic — a grilled paneer salad. I set the OTG to grill mode and arranged the marinated paneer on the wire rack. I was happy to see that the OTG managed to grill the paneer evenly. The result was impressive: it had that nice charred flavour on the outside while remaining soft inside.

At first, you might find the grill rod becoming too hot and bright red, so you have to be really careful while operating it.

grilled paneer tikka salad

Rotisserie function - Roasting a chicken

The rotisserie feature was one of the main reasons why I wanted to review this device. Setting it up was straightforward—the spit rod and forks felt secure, and once the chicken was in, the motor rotated it smoothly. I could see the chicken getting an even roast, and after about 45 minutes, it was perfectly golden and juicy! The OTG’s interior light was a nice touch, allowing me to keep an eye on it without opening the door.

Pros and cons of the Crompton Oven

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact Size: 25 liters is ideal for small to medium-sized households, fitting conveniently in most kitchens. Longer Baking Time: Baking time is slightly longer compared to higher-end models. Affordable: Generally priced reasonably for its features, making it a budget-friendly option. Temperature Inconsistency: Occasional uneven heating can impact baking precision, especially for complex dishes. Versatile Functionality: Offers multiple cooking modes, including baking, grilling, and toasting. Build Quality: May feel less sturdy compared to more premium brands, especially the knobs and exterior. User-Friendly Controls: Simple dials and control options, easy for beginners and non-technical users. Lacks Digital display: It lacks digital display that could be a con Accessories Included: Typically includes a baking tray, crumb tray, grill rack, and rotisserie set, adding value to the purchase. Energy Efficient: Consumes less power compared to larger OTGs, which is economical for frequent use.

If you have a passion for baking or enjoy the thought of grilled chicken with a glass of wine, the Crompton Baker’s Delight could be an ideal choice. This OTG is well-suited for a medium-sized family and fits conveniently on a kitchen countertop, keeping things tidy.

