Is your Android screen lock safe? Cyber expert makes stunning claim: Report

Is your Android phone's screen lock really safe? A cybersecurity researcher's claim on vulnerability affecting Google Pixel phones might cause concern among Android phone users.



David Schutz, the cybersecurity expert, has claimed that the vulnerability can allow anyone to bypass the screen lock feature and unlock the smartphone. According Schutz, all the miscreant needs is a SIM card and the access to the device to unlock it, Livemint reported.

I found a vulnerability that allowed me to unlock any @Google Pixel phone without knowing the passcode. This may be my most impactful bug so far.



Google fixed the issue in the November 5, 2022 security patch. Update your devices!https://t.co/LUwSvEMF3w — David Schütz (@xdavidhu) November 10, 2022

“I found a vulnerability that allowed me to unlock any @Google Pixel phone without knowing the passcode. This may be my most impactful bug so far. Google fixed the issue in the November 5, 2022 security patch. Update your devices!" Schutz tweeted.



The cyber security expert also demonstrated how he managed to unlock the Pixel phone. He claimed to have forgotten his SIM PIN and entered three incorrect codes. After the SIM card locked itself, Schutz says he entered the PUK code available on the SIM card to unlock it. The cyber expert says he ended up on the home screen of his phone.



Calling the experience weird, David Schutz said he repeated the process and the result was same.

“As I did before, I entered the PUK code and choose a new PIN. This time the phone glitched, and I was on my personal home screen. What? It was locked before, right? This was disturbingly weird. I did it again. Lock the phone, re-insert the SIM tray, reset the PIN… And again I am on the home screen”, he mentioned in his blog post.

