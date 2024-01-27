ISRO's new mission: Weather satellite readies at launch port in Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation announced on Saturday that its meteorological satellite, INSAT-3DS, has been sent to Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota for its upcoming launch aboard GSLV F14. Representative Image: (PTI)

INSAT-3DS, is an exclusive meteorological satellite realised by ISRO with the primary objective of providing continuity of services to the existing in-orbit INSAT-3D and 3DR satellites and significantly enhancing the capabilities of INSAT system is flagged off to SDSC-SHAR launch port on January 25, ISRO said in a statement.

The space agency didn't disclose the launch date, however, it is expected around first week of February.

What is INSAT-3DS, ISRO's next launch?

• INSAT-3DS is specifically designed to provide advanced meteorological observations, enabling improved weather forecasting capabilities.

• The satellite is equipped with cutting-edge payloads, including a 6-channel Imager and 19-channel Sounder for meteorological observations, ensuring high-quality data collection.

• INSAT-3DS features essential communication payloads, such as the Data Relay Transponder (DRT). This instrument receives data from automatic Data Collection Platforms and Automatic Weather Stations, enhancing weather forecasting capabilities.

• The SAS&R transponder is a crucial component incorporated into the satellite. It plays a vital role in relaying distress signals and alert detections from beacon transmitters, contributing to global search and rescue services.

• With its advanced payloads and communication features, INSAT-3DS is well-equipped to monitor land and ocean surfaces, providing valuable data for disaster warning systems and contributing to early-warning capabilities.

Earlier in the month, ISRO chairperson S Somanath set forth an ambitious agenda for 2024, aiming for a minimum of 12 launches. The space agency kicked off the new year by successfully launching the polarimetry mission, X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat), on January 1.

Further adding to its achievements, on January 6, ISRO placed the Aditya-L1 satellite, India's first space-based solar observatory launched on September 2 the previous year, into its designated orbit at Earth-Sun's Lagrange point 1.