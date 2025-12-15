Jio unveils Happy New Year 2026 prepaid plans: Check price, offers and other perks

Reliance Jio has unveiled its Happy New Year 2026 prepaid plans, offering new options for long-term connectivity, entertainment access, and AI-powered tools. The Happy New Year 2026 includes three plans, ranging from a year-long recharge to a budget-friendly add-on, with prices starting at Rs. 103. Select plans also feature Google’s Gemini Pro AI service. Reliance Jio has rolled out new Happy New Year 2026 prepaid plans with data, entertainment, and AI features.(Bloomberg)

Jio Hero Annual Recharge: Rs. 3,599

The Hero Annual Recharge is priced at Rs. 3,599 and offers 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited 5G access where available, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day, valid for 365 days. The plan comes with an 18-month subscription to Google Gemini Pro, which offers productivity and advanced AI tools, catering to users who prefer long-term value over entertainment bundles.

Jio Super Celebration Monthly Plan: Rs. 500

Priced at Rs. 500, the Super Celebration Monthly Plan is valid for 28 days. It offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited 5G access, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. Users will also get an OTT bundle valued at Rs. 500 per month, including YouTube Premium, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Sony LIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, FanCode, Chaupal, Planet Marathi, and Kancha Lanka. The plan also carries an 18-month Google Gemini Pro subscription.

Jio Flexi Pack Add-On: Rs. 103

The Flexi Pack, priced at Rs. 103 with a 28-day validity, provides 5GB of data and allows users to select one entertainment pack: Hindi, International, or Regional, each including specific OTT platforms.

Jio Happy New Year 2026 Plans Availability

All Happy New Year 2026 plans are available through Jio’s official website, the MyJio app, and authorised retail outlets across India.