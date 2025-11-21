Just launched! JBL noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds are now at up to 60% off on Amazon
Published on: Nov 21, 2025 09:00 am IST
Premium sound, smart features, and pocket-friendly prices, JBL’s latest noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds are now live on Amazon with up to 60% off.
Our Pick
Newly launched
Best JBL headphones
Best JBL earbuds
Best value for money
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Newly launchedJBL Tour One M3 Award Winning Wireless Over Ear Headphones with ANC 2.0, Hi-Res LDAC Audio,Spatial 360 Sound, 8 Mics - Perfect Calls with Crystal AI,70Hrs Playback, Black View Details
|
₹26,999
|
|
|
JBL Tour One M3 - Smart Transmitter Wireless Over Ear Headphones with ANC 2.0, Hi-Res LDAC Audio,Spatial 360 Sound, 8 Mics - Perfect Calls with Crystal AI,70Hrs Playback, Blue View Details
|
₹32,999
|
|
|
Best JBL headphonesJBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black) View Details
|
₹5,499
|
|
|
Best JBL earbudsJBL Vibe Beam in-Ear Wireless Earbuds (TWS) with Mic,App for Customized Extra Bass Eq,32 Hours Battery&Quick Charge,Ip54 Water&Dust Resistance,Ambient Aware&Talk-Thru,Google Fastpair (Black) View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
JBL Tune 520BT Wireless On Ear Headphones with Mic, Upto 57H Battery, Speed Charge : 5 Min Charge Gives Up to 3H of Playback, Multipoint Connect, Customizable Bass with Headphones App, BT 5.3 (Black) View Details
|
₹3,799
|
|
|
JBL Award Wining Tour Pro 3 Earbuds with ANC 2.0, Hi-Res LDAC Audio,Dual Drivers with Spatial 360 Sound, 6 Mics - Perfect Calls with Crystal AI,Smart Charging Case, BT 5.3 Auracast, Low Latency, Black View Details
|
₹22,999
|
|
|
Best value for moneyJBL New Launch Tune Buds 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black) View Details
|
₹5,499
|
|
|
JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones Wireless Over Ear, Spatial Sound, 65Hrs Playtime, Speed Charge, Multipoint Connect and Personi-Fi 2.0, BT 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Alexa, Black View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
JBL Tour One M2 Adaptive Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones,Spatial Sound,Smart Ambient,50Hrs Playtime,BT 5.3 Le,Quick Charge,Multi Point Conectivity,Built-in Alexa,2 Years Warranty(Black) View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black) View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
View More Products