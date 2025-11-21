Just launched! JBL noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds are now at up to 60% off on Amazon

Just launched and already creating a buzz, JBL’s new range of noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds is now available at up to 60% off on Amazon. This is a rare chance for music lovers, commuters, and work-from-home professionals to get premium audio at a surprisingly low price. JBL is known for punchy bass, clear vocals, and solid build quality, which makes this deal even more exciting for anyone planning to switch to a better listening experience. Grab the newly launched JBL noise-cancelling headphones at up to 60% discount.

These newly launched models come with improved noise control that cuts down traffic sounds, chatter, and background disturbances. You can enjoy calls without constant interruptions and listen to music the way it is meant to sound. If you have been waiting to buy dependable audio gear, this sale makes it easy to pick a pair without stretching your budget. It is a strong deal worth checking before stocks run out.

The JBL Tour One M3 is one of the latest launches and much in demans. This pair offers premium sound, strong noise control, and long battery life, making it ideal for travel, work, and everyday listening. With a 23% discount on these newly launched headphones, it delivers hi-res audio, Spatial 360 effects, and crystal clear calls powered by eight microphones and Crystal AI.

You also get Adaptive ANC 2.0, dual Bluetooth pairing, and a massive 70-hour playback time. Overall, it is a powerful pick for users who want comfort and top class performance at a lower price.

Specifications Battery life 70 hours Driver size 40 mm Noise cancelling Adaptive ANC 2.0 Microphones 8 mics Audio codec LDAC

Another newly launched headphones, the JBL Tour One M3 Smart Transmitter edition, offers powerful sound, strong ANC 2.0, and smooth wireless connectivity. With an 18% discount, you get Hi Res LDAC audio, Spatial 360 sound, and excellent call clarity through its eight microphones and Crystal AI.

The built in smart transmitter lets you connect to almost any audio source without the app, while 70 hour playback makes it reliable for long trips, work sessions, or daily music listening.

Specifications Battery life 70 hours Noise cancelling Adaptive ANC 2.0 Audio codec LDAC Connectivity Smart transmitter with Auracast Drivers Powerful JBL Pro Sound

More earbuds and headphones from JBL on discount you will love!

The JBL Tune 770NC is a solid everyday choice with a 45% discount, making it one of the most value packed ANC headphones in its range. You get clear sound with JBL Pure Bass, Adaptive Noise Cancelling, and up to 70 hours of battery life.

A quick 5 minute charge gives 3 hours of play, which is great for busy users. Dual pairing, Google Fast Pair, and a built in mic make it ideal for music, calls, and work.

Specifications Battery life 70 hours Quick charge 5 min gives 3 hours Noise control Adaptive ANC Bluetooth 5.3 Dual pairing Supported

The JBL Vibe Beam earbuds offer strong value with a massive 62% discount, making them an easy pick for budget buyers who still want deep bass and dependable performance. They deliver 32 hours of total battery life, quick charging, and clear calls through VoiceAware.

With IP54 resistance, they are ready for outdoor use, while Ambient Aware and Talk Thru help you stay alert on the move. The JBL app also lets you tune the sound the way you like.

Specifications Battery life 32 hours Driver size 8 mm Water resistance IP54 Quick charge 10 min gives 2 hours App support JBL Headphones App

The JBL Tune 520BT is a reliable on ear wireless headphone with a 24 percent discount, making it a great budget pick for music, calls, and long trips. It delivers JBL Pure Bass sound, a strong 57 hour battery life, and a fast 5 minute charge that adds 3 hours of playback.

With multipoint connectivity, a built in mic, and app based EQ controls, it suits students, office users, and anyone who wants clear audio at a lower price.

Specifications Battery life 57 hours Quick charge 5 min gives 3 hours Audio profile JBL Pure Bass Bluetooth 5.3 App support JBL Headphones App

The JBL Tour Pro 3 is a premium earbud set with a 23 percent discount, making it a strong pick for users who want top class ANC, rich detail, and smart features. Its dual drivers with LDAC deliver hi res audio, while Spatial 360 with head tracking creates an immersive listening feel.

Calls sound cleaner through six mics powered by Crystal AI.

The smart charging case is the highlight, offering a touch display, Auracast support, and wireless audio transmission from TVs, flights, or gym machines.

Specifications Playback time 44 hours Quick charge 10 min gives 3 hours Noise control Adaptive ANC 2.0 Drivers Dual driver hybrid Special feature Smart charging case with transmitter

The JBL Tune Buds 2 brings strong ANC, long battery life, and wide customisation at a solid price, making it a practical choice for everyday listeners. Its Adaptive ANC adjusts in real time to reduce outside noise, while Spatial Sound and JBL Pure Bass give you a fuller audio experience.

With six mics, calls sound clearer even in busy places. You also get Dual Connect, fast pairing, multi point connectivity, and full control through the JBL Headphones app.

Specifications Playback time 48 hours Noise control Adaptive ANC Microphones 6 mics Special modes Ambient Aware, Relax Mode Connectivity Dual Connect, Multipoint, Google Fast Pair

The JBL Live 770NC is built for people who want powerful sound, strong noise cancellation, and long hours of comfort. Its True Adaptive ANC adjusts to your surroundings instantly, cutting out background chatter while Ambient Aware and TalkThru keep you aware when needed. The 40 mm drivers deliver JBL’s rich Signature Sound with Spatial Sound for a wider, theatre-like feel.

A massive 65-hour battery and Speed Charge (5 minutes = 4 hours playback) make it great for travel. You also get Multipoint, Google Fast Pair, Alexa support, and personalised tuning through Personi-Fi 2.0.

Specifications Driver size 40 mm Battery life 65 hours Fast charge 5 min = 4 hours Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Multipoint Noise control True Adaptive ANC

The JBL Tour One M2 is a premium over ear headphone set built for travellers, creators and everyday listeners who want rich sound and strong noise cancellation. Its True Adaptive ANC adjusts your surroundings in real time, while Smart Ambient keeps you aware when needed.

With up to 50 hours of playtime, fast pairing options, Alexa support and Hi Res certified drivers, it delivers a powerful listening experience. It is currently available at a 49% discount.

Specifications Driver size 40 mm Battery life 50 hours Fast charge 10 min gives 5 hours Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 LE Noise control True Adaptive ANC

The JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds deliver powerful sound, strong ANC and a secure fit for everyday calls, travel and workouts. They offer up to 40 hours of total playtime and support wireless charging, fast charging and quick pairing across devices.

With 6 mics for clearer calls, Smart Ambient for awareness and app-based controls, they give you a clean and flexible listening experience. They are currently available at a 53% discount.

Specifications Playtime 40 hours Fast charge 15 min gives 4 hours Noise control Adaptive ANC Microphones 6 mics Charging Qi wireless charging

FAQs on JBL headphones Do JBL headphones support noise cancellation? Many JBL models come with Active Noise Cancelling that reduces outside noise for a more focused listening experience.

How long does the battery last on JBL wireless headphones? Most JBL wireless headphones offer 20 to 50 hours of playtime, depending on the model and usage.

Can I use JBL headphones for calls? Yes, they have built-in microphones and give clear voice quality during calls and meetings.

Do JBL headphones work with all phones? JBL headphones work with Android and iOS devices through Bluetooth or wired connections.

Are JBL headphones comfortable for long listening sessions? JBL designs lightweight earcups and soft cushioning that make them comfortable for long hours.

