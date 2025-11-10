Top 6 headsets with 3 months free JioSaavn subscription on Amazon for music lovers over 1000 plus how to claim the offer
Published on: Nov 10, 2025 01:41 pm IST
6 Amazon headsets that include 3 months of JioSaavn Pro: verified picks with prices, battery notes, and easy steps to confirm eligibility and claim the offer.
Our Pick
57 Hour Battery Life
Spatial Audio Headset
On Ear Wireless
JBL Wave Buds 2
Thirty Two Hour Play
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
57 Hour Battery LifeJBL Tune 520BT Wireless On Ear Headphones with Mic, Upto 57H Battery, Speed Charge : 5 Min Charge Gives Up to 3H of Playback, Multipoint Connect, Customizable Bass with Headphones App, BT 5.3 (Blue) View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Spatial Audio HeadsetBose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphones with Spatial Audio, Over Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones with Mic, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Lunar Blue - Limited Edition Color View Details
|
₹35,900
|
|
|
On Ear WirelessPromate Takt On-Ear Wireless Headphones with Inbuilt FM, 12-Hour Playtime, Superior Voice Clarity, Wired & Wireless Modes, Cushioned Earpads, Adjustable Headband, Fabric & Leather Design, Black View Details
|
₹1,215.98
|
|
|
JBL New Launch Tune Flex 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black) View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
JBL Wave Buds 2JBL Wave Buds 2 Ear Buds Wireless BluetoothV5.3, Active Noise Cancellation EarBuds,Multi Connect, App for Customized Extra Bass Eq, Relax Mode,Speed Charge, 40H Playback, Fast Pair, 4 Mics,IP54(White) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Thirty Two Hour PlayJBL Vibe Beam in-Ear Wireless Earbuds (TWS) with Mic,App for Customized Extra Bass Eq,32 Hours Battery&Quick Charge,Ip54 Water&Dust Resistance,Ambient Aware&Talk-Thru,Google Fastpair (Beige) View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
View More Products