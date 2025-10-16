Koo co-founder launches PicSee, an app that auto-shares photos with friends

Koo was once India’s answer to Twitter before it shut down earlier this year. Now, its co-founder Mayank Bidawatka is back with a new AI-powered photo-sharing app called PicSee, available on both Android and iOS. The website description of the app says that PicSee is the world’s first AI-enabled mutual photo-sharing app, wherein your friends give you your pictures to get theirs from you. This requires no follow-ups and no manual sharing. The app also promises major privacy features, including filtering sensitive and nude photos, allowing you to recall any sent photos, and encrypting your photos during the exchange. PicSee is made by Billion Hearts Software Technologies.(PicSee)

“Your friends’ phones are treasure chests — full of photos of you that you’ve never received. PicSee gets them all back for you — magically,” Mayank Bidawatka wrote on LinkedIn.

The app promises no follow-ups, no awkward messages like “send me my pics,” and removes manual effort altogether. Here’s what you need to know.

PicSee App: How it works

As per the website, PicSee allows you to get your pictures from your friends’ phones within 24 hours. It does so by capturing your face to find new photos from your friends’ devices. You can also invite friends who you think might have your photos, this could be your immediate circle. After that, you can approve each other’s requests to exchange photos.

There’s a 24-hour review period after which you will be able to receive your photos. The condition is that to receive their photos, your friends will have to give you yours. So there’s a mutual exchange involved. All you have to do is approve, and everything else is handled automatically.

According to the app’s description, PicSee uses AI facial recognition, and when it detects unseen photos of you on your friends’ devices, it delivers them after a one-time mutual approval. The brand says it has created its own facial recognition model and claims that this is the first time anyone has created a simple flow to ensure that both consenting parties get their respective photos from each other’s devices without any manual effort whatsoever.

What about the privacy features?

Firstly, you can control who you share your photos with because your approval is required. Next, all nude and sensitive photos are filtered and remain private to you. And finally, if you think a photo you sent wasn’t good, you can simply recall it.

