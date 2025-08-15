Last Day of Mega Electronics Days! Grab laptops, tablets, smartwatches and more at up to 80% off - Top 10 deals for you

Today is the last day of Mega Electronics Days, and all the best gadget deals are still live for Independence Day. From laptops and tablets to headphones, earbuds, and smartwatches, every category has prices you don’t usually see. Last day of Mega Electronics Day with big savings on gadgets

You can get cashback, bank discounts, and big price cuts on electronics you’ve had your eye on. The offers include top rated brands across devices you use every day. If you were waiting for the right moment to buy, this is it. All extended deals expire tonight, and this is your last chance to shop while the discounts are still active.

Top 10 gadget deals

Business laptops rarely go this low. The Dell Latitude 3440 is now at 57% off, and it’s part of the last day of Mega Electronics Days price drop. You don’t usually get 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD at this rate with Windows 11 Pro.

This is a work first machine, made to handle files and meetings without delays. If you’re replacing your old system, today’s deal might just close the decision loop.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1215U Connectivity Intel Dual Band Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 5.1 Special Features Lightweight, Numeric Keypad Standing screen display size ‎14 Inches Click Here to Buy Dell Latitude 3440/Core i3-1215U/8GB/512GB SSD/14 HD/Windows 11 Pro, Intel Dual Band Wi-Fi + BT5.1/UBU/1 Year Warranty with 1Y ADP

If a work laptop has been on your list, this might be the right moment. The Lenovo V15 is now at 52% off as part of the last day of Mega Electronics Days, and the offer is better than expected.

With 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 15.6 inch full HD screen, it handles the basics with ease. No frills and no delays. Just the deal you need before it ends tonight.

Specifications Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Operating System Windows 11 Home Display 15.6 inch Full HD Special Features Anti Glare Coating, Lightweight Click Here to Buy Lenovo V15 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 15.6 FHD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office Home & Student 2021/Iron Grey/1.70 kg), 82TTA07RIH

It’s the last day of Mega Electronics Days and the Tab S9 FE Plus still holds its spot with a 47% drop. For anyone looking at a large screen tablet with stylus support, this one comes with the s pen in the box, no extras to chase. The price feels lighter than usual and worth noting today.

If the goal was a steady, no nonsense tablet from a name you know, this looks close. And now feels like the right time to step in.

Specifications Display 12.4 inch (31.50 cm) WQXGA Storage 128 GB, expandable Water resistance IP68 Resolution ‎2560 x 1600 (WQXGA) Pixels Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray

You don’t always see a drop like this. On the last day of Mega Electronics Days, the Lenovo Tab M11 is sitting at 53% off. That’s without needing coupons or codes. It just is. An 11 inch screen, quad speakers and 128 GB space make it a pick for anyone who wants a tablet that can do more than scroll.

With SD support up to 1 TB and a camera that can hold its own, this feels worth a closer look. And with this tag, it might not hang around for long.

Specifications Display 11 inch FHD, 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, 400 nits Storage 128 GB (expandable via micro SD up to 1 TB) Speakers Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos Camera 13 MP rear Operating System Android 13 Average Battery Life (in hours) ‎10 Hours Click Here to Buy Lenovo Tab M11| 8 GB RAM,128 GB ROM| 11 Inch,90 Hz,72% NTSC,400 Nits FHD Display| Wi-Fi Only| Micro SD Support Upto 1 TB| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor| 13 MP Rear Camera,Grey

You don’t scroll past a 80% drop on a smartwatch like this. It’s priced under ₹2,000, comes with a large display, and covers real fitness tracking without the usual clutter. At this price, you don’t overthink it.

As the last day of Mega Electronics Days wraps up, this deal feels more like a quiet steal than a loud promo. Active black keeps it simple. No confusing specs, just the price doing all the talking.

Specifications Special Features 100+ Sports Modes, Always On Display, Functional Crown Battery Capacity 290 Milliamp Hours Display size 1.52 inch (3.8 cm) HD Navigation Functional crown Health sensors Heart rate and SpO2 Click Here to Buy boAt Lunar Vista w/Large 1.52 (3.8 cm) HD Always on Display,550 Nits Brightness, Functional Crown,100+ Sports Mode, Heart Rate & Sp02 Monitoring, Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black)

There’s no headline shouting this, but it’s sitting at 50% off for now. If you’ve waited on a solid watch that covers health, GPS, and daily use without overcomplicating it, this might be your stop. Clean design, ready to wear, no noise.

As we hit the last day of Mega Electronics Days, the quiet price drop on the galaxy watch 7 feels like it wasn’t made for everyone to notice.

Specifications Special Features Activity Tracker, Always On Display, Blood Pressure Monitor, Contactless Payments, ECG Battery Capacity 4000 Amp Hours Connectivity Technology Cellular, NFC, Wi-Fi Water resistance 5ATM + IP68 Health tracking HR, SpO2, BP, ECG Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Silver, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor

Explore some more deals before Mega Electronics Days sale ends tonight:

At 70% off, this deal doesn’t need a headline. These over ear headphones deliver long battery life and clear mic support without trying to stand out. The price sits well below most earbuds and doesn’t pretend to be something it’s not. It simply gets the job done.

This is the last day of Mega Electronics Days and there’s no telling how long this will stay in stock. Quiet discount, clean sound, no distractions, just the price doing the work.

Specifications Connectivity Technology ‎Bluetooth, Wired, Wireless Cable Feature Type-C Fast Charging Cable Battery Life 40 hours Bluetooth Range 10 Metres Click Here to Buy GOBOULT Newly Launched Soniq Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, Dual Device Pairing, AUX Option, Wireless Headphones (Black)

There’s a flat 41% off on this Sony pair and no loud promo to go with it. The headphones bring active noise cancellation, long battery life, and that familiar over ear comfort. No pushy tags, just a clean price drop from a name people already know.

As the last day of Mega Electronics Days sale rolls in, this one feels like it skipped the hype on purpose. Still live, still at a better number.

Specifications Noise Control ‎Sound Isolation Special Features Foldable Type Wireless Bluetooth over ear Sound Features Adaptive sound control Battery life Up to 35 hours Click Here to Buy Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Black

You don’t need to scroll far when a flat 50% discount is sitting right there. These buds bring clean audio and stay light without calling for attention. They don’t try to impress with too many tricks. The number does all the talking.

This is the last day of Mega Electronics Days and this deal still hasn’t made a scene. No big banners. Just a quiet price for a pair that feels easy to say yes to.

Specifications Noise Control ‎Active Noise Cancellation, Environmental Noise Cancellation, Passive Noise Cancellation Material ‎Polycarbonate (PC), Silicone Control Method App, Touch, Voice Battery ‎35 Hours Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds Core (Black) with Galaxy AI | Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass | IP54

The 27 inch HP All in One PC is turning heads with a massive 22% off as part of the last day of Mega Electronics Days sale. This is the type of deal that makes upgrading your workspace feel like a clear decision.

The offer ends today and tomorrow the price goes back to normal so acting now means locking in the savings. So, hurry up and grab it.

Specifications Graphics Intel UMA Graphics Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i5 Display 27 inch (68.6 cm) Full HD Storage 1 TB Click Here to Buy HP All-in-One PC 13th Gen Intel Core i5 27 (68.6cm) FHD 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Intel UMA Graphics, 710 White Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo (Windows 11 Home, MSO 21, Shell White, 6.72 Kg) 27-cr0407in

FAQs on last day of Mega Electronics Day, last chance to grab deals What types of gadgets are included in the sale Laptops, monitors, tablets, headphones, smartwatches, and more are available at major discounts.

Is the sale only for specific brands No, it covers a wide range of popular brands across categories.

Which gadgets get the biggest discounts today Premium laptops, large-screen monitors, wireless earbuds, and smartwatches have some of the highest markdowns.

Are gaming gadgets part of the sale Yes, gaming laptops, monitors, headsets, and accessories are included with significant price cuts.

Are wearable gadgets covered? Fitness bands, smartwatches, and GPS trackers are part of the sale list.

