Last Day of Mega Electronics Days! Grab laptops, tablets, smartwatches and more at up to 80% off - Top 10 deals for you
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 08:00 am IST
Final day of Mega Electronics Days with top 10 deals on laptops, tablets, headphones, smartwatches, earbuds and more at up to 80% off today. Get your gadget now
Our Pick
Top Laptop Deal
Intel Core i5 12th Gen
Best Tablet Deal
Best Smartwatch Deal
Top Headphones Deal
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Top Laptop DealDell Latitude 3440/Core i3-1215U/8GB/512GB SSD/14 HD/Windows 11 Pro, Intel Dual Band Wi-Fi + BT5.1/UBU/1 Year Warranty with 1Y ADP View Details
|
₹33,750
|
|
|
Intel Core i5 12th GenLenovo V15 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 15.6 FHD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office Home & Student 2021/Iron Grey/1.70 kg), 82TTA07RIH View Details
|
₹43,999
|
|
|
Best Tablet DealSamsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹29,895
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab M11| 8 GB RAM,128 GB ROM| 11 Inch,90 Hz,72% NTSC,400 Nits FHD Display| Wi-Fi Only| Micro SD Support Upto 1 TB| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor| 13 MP Rear Camera,Grey View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Best Smartwatch DealboAt Lunar Vista w/Large 1.52 (3.8 cm) HD Always on Display,550 Nits Brightness, Functional Crown,100+ Sports Mode, Heart Rate & Sp02 Monitoring, Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black) View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Silver, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor View Details
|
₹19,852
|
|
|
LG 27GS65F 27 Inch Ultragear IPS Full HD Gaming Monitor (1920 X 1080), 1ms, 180Hz, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Compatible, DisplayPort, HDMI, HP Out, Tilt/Height/Pivot Adjustments, Black View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Black View Details
|
₹3,989
|
|
|
Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black) View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad Slim 3 13Th Gen Intel Core I7-13620H 15.3 Inch(38.8Cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg),83K100CJIN View Details
|
₹63,990
|
|
|
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0154AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera Laptop View Details
|
₹29,980
|
|
|
Amazfit Active Smart Watch with AI Fitness Exercise Coach, GPS, Bluetooth Calling & Music, 14 Day Battery, 1.75 AMOLED Display & Alexa-Enabled, Fitness Watch for Android & iPhone (Petal Pink) View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details
|
₹18,998
|
|
|
Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300| Quad JBL Speakers| 10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e View Details
|
₹27,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 LTE (44mm, Graphite, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details
|
₹14,180
|
|
|
Amazfit Balance 46mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Body Composition, 14 Days Battery, Dual-Band GPS, BT Calling, VO2 Max, Aluminium Alloy Frame, Temperature Sensor, Train Smarter with AI Zepp Coach(Sunset Grey) View Details
|
₹16,999
|
|
|
Top Headphones DealGOBOULT Newly Launched Soniq Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, Dual Device Pairing, AUX Option, Wireless Headphones (Black) View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Black View Details
|
₹8,800
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Buds Core (Black) with Galaxy AI | Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass | IP54 View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
HP All-in-One PC 13th Gen Intel Core i5 27 (68.6cm) FHD 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Intel UMA Graphics, 710 White Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo (Windows 11 Home, MSO 21, Shell White, 6.72 Kg) 27-cr0407in View Details
|
₹72,900
|
|
