Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Last Day of Mega Electronics Days! Grab laptops, tablets, smartwatches and more at up to 80% off - Top 10 deals for you

ByKanika Budhiraja
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 08:00 am IST

Final day of Mega Electronics Days with top 10 deals on laptops, tablets, headphones, smartwatches, earbuds and more at up to 80% off today. Get your gadget now

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Top Laptop Deal

Dell Latitude 3440/Core i3-1215U/8GB/512GB SSD/14 HD/Windows 11 Pro, Intel Dual Band Wi-Fi + BT5.1/UBU/1 Year Warranty with 1Y ADP View Details checkDetails

₹33,750

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Intel Core i5 12th Gen

Lenovo V15 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 15.6 FHD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office Home & Student 2021/Iron Grey/1.70 kg), 82TTA07RIH View Details checkDetails

₹43,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Best Tablet Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹29,895

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Tab M11| 8 GB RAM,128 GB ROM| 11 Inch,90 Hz,72% NTSC,400 Nits FHD Display| Wi-Fi Only| Micro SD Support Upto 1 TB| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor| 13 MP Rear Camera,Grey View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Best Smartwatch Deal

boAt Lunar Vista w/Large 1.52 (3.8 cm) HD Always on Display,550 Nits Brightness, Functional Crown,100+ Sports Mode, Heart Rate & Sp02 Monitoring, Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Silver, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor View Details checkDetails

₹19,852

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 27GS65F 27 Inch Ultragear IPS Full HD Gaming Monitor (1920 X 1080), 1ms, 180Hz, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Compatible, DisplayPort, HDMI, HP Out, Tilt/Height/Pivot Adjustments, Black View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,989

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad Slim 3 13Th Gen Intel Core I7-13620H 15.3 Inch(38.8Cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg),83K100CJIN View Details checkDetails

₹63,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0154AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹29,980

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Amazfit Active Smart Watch with AI Fitness Exercise Coach, GPS, Bluetooth Calling & Music, 14 Day Battery, 1.75 AMOLED Display & Alexa-Enabled, Fitness Watch for Android & iPhone (Petal Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details checkDetails

₹18,998

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300| Quad JBL Speakers| 10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e View Details checkDetails

₹27,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 LTE (44mm, Graphite, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details checkDetails

₹14,180

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Amazfit Balance 46mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Body Composition, 14 Days Battery, Dual-Band GPS, BT Calling, VO2 Max, Aluminium Alloy Frame, Temperature Sensor, Train Smarter with AI Zepp Coach(Sunset Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Top Headphones Deal

GOBOULT Newly Launched Soniq Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, Dual Device Pairing, AUX Option, Wireless Headphones (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,800

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core (Black) with Galaxy AI | Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass | IP54 View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP All-in-One PC 13th Gen Intel Core i5 27 (68.6cm) FHD 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Intel UMA Graphics, 710 White Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo (Windows 11 Home, MSO 21, Shell White, 6.72 Kg) 27-cr0407in View Details checkDetails

₹72,900

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

Today is the last day of Mega Electronics Days, and all the best gadget deals are still live for Independence Day. From laptops and tablets to headphones, earbuds, and smartwatches, every category has prices you don’t usually see.

Last day of Mega Electronics Day with big savings on gadgets
Last day of Mega Electronics Day with big savings on gadgets

You can get cashback, bank discounts, and big price cuts on electronics you’ve had your eye on. The offers include top rated brands across devices you use every day. If you were waiting for the right moment to buy, this is it. All extended deals expire tonight, and this is your last chance to shop while the discounts are still active.

Top 10 gadget deals

Loading Suggestions...

Business laptops rarely go this low. The Dell Latitude 3440 is now at 57% off, and it’s part of the last day of Mega Electronics Days price drop. You don’t usually get 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD at this rate with Windows 11 Pro.

This is a work first machine, made to handle files and meetings without delays. If you’re replacing your old system, today’s deal might just close the decision loop.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i3-1215U
Connectivity
Intel Dual Band Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 5.1
Special Features
Lightweight, Numeric Keypad
Standing screen display size
‎14 Inches
Click Here to Buy

Dell Latitude 3440/Core i3-1215U/8GB/512GB SSD/14 HD/Windows 11 Pro, Intel Dual Band Wi-Fi + BT5.1/UBU/1 Year Warranty with 1Y ADP

Loading Suggestions...

If a work laptop has been on your list, this might be the right moment. The Lenovo V15 is now at 52% off as part of the last day of Mega Electronics Days, and the offer is better than expected.

With 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 15.6 inch full HD screen, it handles the basics with ease. No frills and no delays. Just the deal you need before it ends tonight.

Specifications

Processor
12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
Display
15.6 inch Full HD
Special Features
Anti Glare Coating, Lightweight
Click Here to Buy

Lenovo V15 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 15.6 FHD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office Home & Student 2021/Iron Grey/1.70 kg), 82TTA07RIH

Loading Suggestions...

It’s the last day of Mega Electronics Days and the Tab S9 FE Plus still holds its spot with a 47% drop. For anyone looking at a large screen tablet with stylus support, this one comes with the s pen in the box, no extras to chase. The price feels lighter than usual and worth noting today.

If the goal was a steady, no nonsense tablet from a name you know, this looks close. And now feels like the right time to step in.

Specifications

Display
12.4 inch (31.50 cm) WQXGA
Storage
128 GB, expandable
Water resistance
IP68
Resolution
‎2560 x 1600 (WQXGA) Pixels
Click Here to Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray

Loading Suggestions...

You don’t always see a drop like this. On the last day of Mega Electronics Days, the Lenovo Tab M11 is sitting at 53% off. That’s without needing coupons or codes. It just is. An 11 inch screen, quad speakers and 128 GB space make it a pick for anyone who wants a tablet that can do more than scroll.

With SD support up to 1 TB and a camera that can hold its own, this feels worth a closer look. And with this tag, it might not hang around for long.

Specifications

Display
11 inch FHD, 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, 400 nits
Storage
128 GB (expandable via micro SD up to 1 TB)
Speakers
Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
Camera
13 MP rear
Operating System
Android 13
Average Battery Life (in hours)
‎10 Hours
Click Here to Buy

Lenovo Tab M11| 8 GB RAM,128 GB ROM| 11 Inch,90 Hz,72% NTSC,400 Nits FHD Display| Wi-Fi Only| Micro SD Support Upto 1 TB| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor| 13 MP Rear Camera,Grey

Loading Suggestions...

You don’t scroll past a 80% drop on a smartwatch like this. It’s priced under 2,000, comes with a large display, and covers real fitness tracking without the usual clutter. At this price, you don’t overthink it.

As the last day of Mega Electronics Days wraps up, this deal feels more like a quiet steal than a loud promo. Active black keeps it simple. No confusing specs, just the price doing all the talking.

Specifications

Special Features
100+ Sports Modes, Always On Display, Functional Crown
Battery Capacity
290 Milliamp Hours
Display size
1.52 inch (3.8 cm) HD
Navigation
Functional crown
Health sensors
Heart rate and SpO2
Click Here to Buy

boAt Lunar Vista w/Large 1.52 (3.8 cm) HD Always on Display,550 Nits Brightness, Functional Crown,100+ Sports Mode, Heart Rate & Sp02 Monitoring, Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black)

Loading Suggestions...

There’s no headline shouting this, but it’s sitting at 50% off for now. If you’ve waited on a solid watch that covers health, GPS, and daily use without overcomplicating it, this might be your stop. Clean design, ready to wear, no noise.

As we hit the last day of Mega Electronics Days, the quiet price drop on the galaxy watch 7 feels like it wasn’t made for everyone to notice.

Specifications

Special Features
Activity Tracker, Always On Display, Blood Pressure Monitor, Contactless Payments, ECG
Battery Capacity
4000 Amp Hours
Connectivity Technology
Cellular, NFC, Wi-Fi
Water resistance
5ATM + IP68
Health tracking
HR, SpO2, BP, ECG
Click Here to Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Silver, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor

Explore some more deals before Mega Electronics Days sale ends tonight:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

At 70% off, this deal doesn’t need a headline. These over ear headphones deliver long battery life and clear mic support without trying to stand out. The price sits well below most earbuds and doesn’t pretend to be something it’s not. It simply gets the job done.

This is the last day of Mega Electronics Days and there’s no telling how long this will stay in stock. Quiet discount, clean sound, no distractions, just the price doing the work.

Specifications

Connectivity Technology
‎Bluetooth, Wired, Wireless
Cable Feature
Type-C Fast Charging Cable
Battery Life
40 hours
Bluetooth Range
10 Metres
Click Here to Buy

GOBOULT Newly Launched Soniq Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, Dual Device Pairing, AUX Option, Wireless Headphones (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

There’s a flat 41% off on this Sony pair and no loud promo to go with it. The headphones bring active noise cancellation, long battery life, and that familiar over ear comfort. No pushy tags, just a clean price drop from a name people already know.

As the last day of Mega Electronics Days sale rolls in, this one feels like it skipped the hype on purpose. Still live, still at a better number.

Specifications

Noise Control
‎Sound Isolation
Special Features
Foldable
Type
Wireless Bluetooth over ear
Sound Features
Adaptive sound control
Battery life
Up to 35 hours
Click Here to Buy

Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Black

Loading Suggestions...

You don’t need to scroll far when a flat 50% discount is sitting right there. These buds bring clean audio and stay light without calling for attention. They don’t try to impress with too many tricks. The number does all the talking.

This is the last day of Mega Electronics Days and this deal still hasn’t made a scene. No big banners. Just a quiet price for a pair that feels easy to say yes to.

Specifications

Noise Control
‎Active Noise Cancellation, Environmental Noise Cancellation, Passive Noise Cancellation
Material
‎Polycarbonate (PC), Silicone
Control Method
App, Touch, Voice
Battery
‎35 Hours
Click Here to Buy

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core (Black) with Galaxy AI | Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass | IP54

Loading Suggestions...

The 27 inch HP All in One PC is turning heads with a massive 22% off as part of the last day of Mega Electronics Days sale. This is the type of deal that makes upgrading your workspace feel like a clear decision.

The offer ends today and tomorrow the price goes back to normal so acting now means locking in the savings. So, hurry up and grab it.

Specifications

Graphics
Intel UMA Graphics
Processor
13th Gen Intel Core i5
Display
27 inch (68.6 cm) Full HD
Storage
1 TB
Click Here to Buy

HP All-in-One PC 13th Gen Intel Core i5 27 (68.6cm) FHD 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Intel UMA Graphics, 710 White Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo (Windows 11 Home, MSO 21, Shell White, 6.72 Kg) 27-cr0407in

Similar stories for you:

Sale Prices Extended on smartwatches with up to 90% off at Amazon on Samsung, Fitbit, Fire-Boltt, Noise, boAt and more

Amazon Sale prices extended on headphones and earbuds: Up to 75% off on JBL, Sony, boAt and more

Amazon Mega Electronic Days are live for 2 more days! Hurry, grab up to 75% off on laptops, smartwatches and more

Top 10 Samsung Galaxy watches to buy in 2025 for your next Android smartwatch upgrade

Best wireless headphones to buy in June 2025: Top 10 premium options from Sony, Sennheiser and more

  • What types of gadgets are included in the sale

    Laptops, monitors, tablets, headphones, smartwatches, and more are available at major discounts.

  • Is the sale only for specific brands

    No, it covers a wide range of popular brands across categories.

  • Which gadgets get the biggest discounts today

    Premium laptops, large-screen monitors, wireless earbuds, and smartwatches have some of the highest markdowns.

  • Are gaming gadgets part of the sale

    Yes, gaming laptops, monitors, headsets, and accessories are included with significant price cuts.

  • Are wearable gadgets covered?

    Fitness bands, smartwatches, and GPS trackers are part of the sale list.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Last Day of Mega Electronics Days! Grab laptops, tablets, smartwatches and more at up to 80% off - Top 10 deals for you
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On