Lava Play Ultra 5G mobile with Dimensity 7300 SoC launched in India, price starts at 14999

Lava has launched another budget-friendly device, the Lava Play Ultra 5G, in India, marking the next addition to its Play series after the Blaze AMOLED 2. With this launch, the company aims to target gaming enthusiasts by offering processing power, display quality and software support at an affordable price. Let’s take a look at what Lava has in store this time for you. Lava Play Ultra 5G mobile launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 14999.(Lava)

Lava Play Ultra 5G Mobile: Specifications and Features

The Lava Play Ultra 5G features a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and can reach a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits, which may offer clear visuals under various lighting conditions. For photography, the device includes a dual rear camera setup including a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation and a 5MP macro lens. It also has a 13MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The camera system supports multiple photography modes like Night, HDR, Pro Video, Dual View Video, Macro, Panorama, Slow Motion, and Time Lapse.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 Pro gets ₹23,000 off on Flipkart hours before Pixel 10 Pro launch

Under the hood, the Lava Play Ultra 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset built on a 4nm architecture and uses a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU for graphics. MediaTek HyperEngine optimises performance for gaming, delivering up to 20 per cent higher frame rates and smoother visuals while managing power consumption during extended sessions, claims the company.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro launch: Price in India, specifications, features, and everything we know so far

The device comes in two RAM configurations, 6GB and 8GB LPDDR4X, both paired with 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Users can also expand storage up to 1TB via a microSD card, and virtual RAM adds an additional 8GB if needed. The handset runs on Android 15 and is confirmed to get two major OS upgrades along with three years of security updates, with no pre-installed bloatware.

Furthermore, the Lava Play Ultra 5G houses a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device covers 5G SA/NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and multiple GPS systems. Additionally, it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, USB Type-C audio support, and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Also read: iPhone 17 launch: 3 reasons why a 120Hz display would make a big difference

Lava Play Ultra 5G Mobile: Price, Availability and Launch Offers

Lava Play Ultra 5G is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, and the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 16,499, respectively. It comes in two colour options: Arctic Frost and Arctic Slate. The device will be available for purchase on Amazon.in starting from August 25. Additionally, if you’re using ICICI, SBI, or HDFC Bank cards, then you can avail an instant Rs. 1,000 discount, which will reduce the effective prices to Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,499. Lava will also be offering Free Service@Home across India.