Lenovo brings ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition to India with AI smarts, Intel Core Ultra 2 series chips

After first being unveiled at CES 2025, the Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition has finally made its way to India after the company launched it during its Tech World '25 event in Mumbai, on March 5. This laptop delivers an AI-first experience, a refined aesthetic, better performance across the board—all in a light and thin form factor. And since it is a Copilot+ PC, you can expect to leverage Microsoft Windows’ AI features as well. Here's all you need to know about the ThinkPad X914 Aura Edition. Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 showcases at the Lenovo Tech World '25. (Shaurya Sharma/HT)

Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition: Price In India

The ThinkPad X914 Aura Edition starts at ₹1,37,255 in India and is available on the company’s official website, along with other retail outlets in India, including offline stores.

Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition: Specifications

While buying the laptop, you have a choice between multiple Intel Core Ultra chipsets including an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V in the base specs, and the Intel Core Ultra 7 268V CPU in the top-end model. You can also equip the laptop with up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD storage, and 32GB LPDDR5X RAM.

The base model, which comes with the Intel Core Ultra 5 226V chipset and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, has 256GB of SSD storage.

Coming to the display, you have a 14-inch WUXGA OLED panel, which supports anti-glare technology. It is non-touch and features 400 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. If you want more, you can opt for a 14-inch 2.8K OLED panel, which comes with an anti-smudge coating and supports touch functionality. It offers 500 nits of peak brightness and a variable refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 120Hz.

All models come with integrated Intel Arc graphics. The camera also remains the same across models with a 1080p Full HD front-facing camera.

Coming to the battery, you have a 3-cell lithium-polymer battery with a capacity of 55Wh, and it can be charged using the supplied 65W USB-C GaN charger.

For connectivity, you have Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. And for biometrics, Lenovo has also bundled a fingerprint scanner.

Being a Lenovo laptop, it has a focus on security, including having a Shield Mode, which warns you if someone is snooping. And you have ThinkShield security with facial recognition login, Intel's Threat Detection Technology, Smart Power On, a webcam privacy shutter, and a discrete Trusted Platform Module. The laptop also comes with Lenovo AI Now, marking another big step in the company’s AI-powered lineup.

