Lenovo launches four new Legion gaming laptops in India; prices start at 249990

Lenovo has expanded its gaming portfolio in India with the launch of four new laptops under the Legion Gen 10 series. The latest lineup includes the Legion Pro 7i, Legion Pro 5i, Legion 7i, and Legion 5i. With this new launch in its popular Legion series, Lenovo aims to address the increasing demand for high-performance systems among gamers and content creators in the country. Lenovo has launched four new Legion Gen 10 gaming laptops in India, starting at ₹ 2,49,990.(HT)

Legion Pro 7i Legion Pro 7i, Legion 7i, Legion Pro 5i, and Legion 5i: Key Features

The flagship device in the series is the Legion Pro 7i. It features up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics with 24GB dedicated memory. The model also incorporates Lenovo’s in-house AI chips, designed to enhance performance during intensive gaming sessions and creative workloads.

Alongside the flagship, the company introduced the Legion 7i, Legion Pro 5i, and Legion 5i. These models share several core features but offer varied specifications, giving users choices based on their needs for performance or needs.

All laptops in the new series come with PureSight OLED displays that support refresh rates of up to 240Hz. The panels are certified for improved contrast and quick response times, which allows smooth visuals in both fast-paced games and media playback.

To manage heat effectively, Lenovo has equipped the devices with an updated ‘ColdFront Vapour HyperChamber’ cooling system. This system can handle power loads of up to 250W. Despite higher output, the company claims the laptops run with reduced fan noise and maintain thinner designs compared to earlier generations.

Lenovo Legion Gen 10 laptops: Price and Availability

In terms of price and availability, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is already on sale in India at a starting price of Rs. 2,49,990 through Lenovo’s official website. The Legion Pro 5i, Legion 7i, and Legion 5i are expected to arrive in the coming weeks. Customers will also have the option to customise specifications online or at Lenovo Exclusive Stores.