LG TV Carnival: Best-selling TVs at the lowest prices to help you upgrade with ease; Up to 40% off

LG offers a diverse range of TVs, catering to various preferences and viewing needs. Their LED TVs are known for energy efficiency and clear picture quality, making them ideal for everyday entertainment. For those seeking advanced visuals, LG's QLED TVs deliver vibrant colours and enhanced brightness through quantum dot technology, which is perfect for watching movies and sports. Upgrade your entertainment with LG TV Carnival – Best-selling TVs at up to 40% off!

LG's OLED TVs stand out with their self-lit pixels, offering deep blacks and exceptional contrast for an immersive cinematic experience. If you’re looking for cutting-edge technology, LG’s NanoCell TVs provide enhanced colour accuracy and wider viewing angles, making them ideal for family spaces.

Additionally, LG offers 4K and 8K TVs for ultra-high-definition visuals, ensuring stunning clarity and detail. LG's smart TVs include user-friendly features like built-in streaming apps and voice control. With options for all preferences, LG ensures a seamless viewing experience tailored to your needs.

The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV offers vibrant visuals and a seamless viewing experience with its HD Ready resolution and Active HDR support. Its WebOS Smart TV platform makes streaming and screen mirroring effortless. Ideal for family entertainment, it suits casual viewers and smart home setups. A thoughtful gift for occasions, this TV combines energy-efficient technology with versatile connectivity, including HDMI and USB ports for enhanced convenience.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV



Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port

Sound output: 10 Watts, DTS Virtual:X

Special features: Active HDR, WebOS Smart TV.

The LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV delivers exceptional clarity and vibrant colours with its 4K resolution and HDR 10 support. Its WebOS 23 offers personalized profiles, unlimited OTT apps, and AI-driven features, making it perfect for binge-watchers and gamers alike. An ideal choice for smart homes, it also makes a thoughtful gift for entertainment enthusiasts during the LG TV Carnival on Amazon.

Specifications of LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV



Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0

Sound output: 20 Watts, Virtual Surround 5.1

Special features: Game Optimizer, WebOS Smart TV.

Also read: Best LG 65-inch TV: Top 6 options to enrich your viewing experience with cutting-edge technology

The LG 139 cm (55 inches) QNED-75 2024 Edition 4K Ultra HD Smart TV offers an advanced viewing experience with QNED Color technology, local dimming, and AI-enhanced brightness. Its WebOS 23 system provides personalized profiles, unlimited OTT access, and smart controls like Alexa and Google Assistant. Perfect for family entertainment and gaming, it’s an excellent pick during the LG TV Carnival on Amazon.

Specifications of LG 139 cm (55 inches) QNED-75 4K Ultra HD Smart TV



Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0

Sound output: 20 Watts, Virtual Surround 5.1.2

Special features: QNED Color, AI Sound Pro.

The LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV redefines entertainment with its OLED technology, delivering perfect black and 100% colour fidelity. Featuring Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, and a 120 Hz refresh rate, it’s ideal for movies and gaming enthusiasts. Smart features like Alexa integration and NVIDIA G-Sync enhance usability. Don’t miss it during the LG TV Carnival on Amazon.

Specifications of LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV



Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi

Sound output: 20 Watts, Dolby Atmos

Special features: Pixel Dimming, Dolby Vision IQ.

The LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers an immersive viewing experience with 4K resolution and advanced features like HDR 10, Filmmaker Mode, and Game Optimizer. The AI-enhanced brightness control and upscaling deliver stunning picture quality, while AI Sound creates virtual surround sound. Ideal for movie lovers and gamers, this TV also supports unlimited OTT apps. Check out the LG TV Carnival on Amazon for amazing offers.

Specifications of LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV



Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi

Sound output: 20 Watts, AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1)

Special features: Game Optimizer, 4K Upscaling

The LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV offers exceptional picture quality with 4K resolution and self-lighting OLED pixels, ensuring perfect blacks and vibrant colours. Powered by the α7 AI 4K Gen6 Processor, it delivers enhanced AI upscaling and Dolby Vision IQ for a cinematic experience. With built-in Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and game modes, this TV is ideal for streaming, gaming, and immersive viewing. Available now at the Amazon Sale 2024.

Specifications of LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV



Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi

Sound output: 20 Watts, Dolby Atmos

Special features: Game Optimizer, AI 4K Upscaling

LG TV Carnival on Amazon: FAQs What is the LG TV Carnival on Amazon? The LG TV Carnival is a special promotional event on Amazon, offering discounts, deals, and offers on various LG smart TVs. This sale provides an opportunity to purchase LG TVs at reduced prices.

When is the LG TV Carnival on Amazon? The dates for the LG TV Carnival may vary each year, but it typically takes place during major sales events, such as the Amazon Great Indian Festival or Amazon Sale 2024. Keep an eye on Amazon for announcements.

What types of LG TVs are available during the carnival? During the LG TV Carnival, a wide range of LG TVs, including OLED, QNED, and LED models with 4K resolution, will be on sale. You can find TVs suitable for gaming, streaming, and general viewing.

How can I get the best deals during the LG TV Carnival? To get the best deals, ensure you have an Amazon account and are logged in. Check for additional discounts or bank offers that might apply during checkout. Some deals are exclusive to Prime members, so it’s helpful to sign up for Prime if you haven’t already.

