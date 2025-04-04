Lowest prices shortlisted on Amazon! Up to 70% off on juicers, mixer grinders and more

Summer is here, and so is the craving for refreshing drinks, cold coffees, and light snacks that don’t require deep frying. Love starting your day with fresh juice, whipping up smoothies, or enjoying an iced latte, the right kitchen appliances can make everything effortless. Lowest prices on kitchen appliances revealed on Amazon!

Now is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen because Amazon is offering up to 70% off on essential summer appliances like juicers, blenders, mixer grinders, and coffee makers. Enjoy healthy, homemade beverages and quick meal preps with top brands like LG, Philips, and more at unbeatable prices.

From high-speed blenders for creamy smoothies to powerful juicers that extract every drop of goodness from fruits, you’ll find everything you need. These deals won’t last long, so don’t wait!



Juicers at up to 70% off on Amazon

Summers call for fresh, homemade juices, and now you can get the best juicers at up to 70% off on Amazon. Extract every drop of nutrition from fruits and vegetables with top-quality juicers from Philips, Inalsa and more. From slow juicers that retain maximum nutrients to powerful centrifugal options for quick servings, there’s something for every need.

Enjoy delicious and healthy drinks at home without spending extra on store-bought options. These juicers come with advanced filtration, easy-to-clean parts, and efficient motors for hassle-free use. Don’t miss out on these Amazon deals, refresh your summer with freshly squeezed goodness at the lowest prices!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Mixer grinders at up to 60% off on Amazon

Make cooking easier with mixer grinders available at up to 60% off on Amazon. From grinding spices to making chutneys and smoothies, these appliances are a must-have in every kitchen. Choose from top brands like Philips, Prestige, and more offering powerful motors, multiple jars, and durable blades for efficient performance.

Dry grinding, wet blending, or whipping up fresh masalas, these mixer grinders handle it all with ease. Many models come with overload protection and easy-to-clean designs for convenience. Grab these amazing discounts now and bring home a reliable kitchen companion at unbeatable prices.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Mircowaves at up to 40% off on Amazon

Cook, reheat, and bake effortlessly with microwaves available at up to 40% off on Amazon. From quick meals to gourmet dishes, these appliances make cooking convenient and hassle-free. Choose from top brands like LG, Samsung, and IFB, offering features like convection, grill, and solo modes to suit every need. Enjoy smart cooking with preset menus, auto-defrost, and energy-efficient designs.

Warming leftovers, baking cakes, or grilling snacks, these microwaves ensure even heating and perfect results every time. Don’t miss this chance to get the best deals on Amazon, shop now and make everyday cooking easier!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Lowest prices on kitchen essentials for summer.

Air fryers at up to 70% off on Amazon

Enjoy crispy, delicious snacks with air fryers available at up to 70% off on Amazon. Cook with little to no oil while still getting that perfect crunch in fries, nuggets, and more. Top brands like Philips, Havells, and Prestige offer advanced features like rapid air technology, digital controls, and preset cooking modes for easy use.

From frying and roasting to grilling and baking, these versatile appliances make every meal healthier. Many models come with dishwasher-safe baskets and compact designs for hassle-free cleaning and storage. Grab the best air fryer deals now and enjoy guilt-free snacking all summer long!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Coffee makers at up to 50% off on Amazon

Brew café-style coffee at home with coffee makers available at up to 50% off on Amazon. Whether you prefer espresso, cappuccino, or a simple black coffee, find the perfect machine from top brands like Morphy Richards, Philips, and Pigeon. Enjoy features like one-touch brewing, milk frothers, adjustable strength settings, and thermal carafes for the perfect cup every time.

Choose from drip coffee makers, French presses, or espresso machines to match your taste. Save time and money by skipping café visits and making fresh coffee at home. Shop now to grab these amazing deals before they’re gone!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Lowest prices on Amazon on hand blenders, up to 50% off

Blend, whisk, and puree effortlessly with hand blenders available at up to 50% off on Amazon. Perfect for making smoothies, soups, and batters, these compact appliances save time and effort in the kitchen. Choose from top brands like Philips, Inalsa, and more offering powerful motors, stainless steel blades, and ergonomic designs for easy handling.

Many models come with multiple attachments for versatile use, whether it’s whipping cream or blending hot soups. Easy to clean and store, these hand blenders are a must-have for every home cook. Shop now and grab the best deals before they sell out!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Best juicers under ₹4500 to power your day with fresh & healthy juice: Top 10 juicers of 2025

Best cold press juicer: Top 10 choices for efficient, nutrient-rich juices

Coffee maker for home: A buying guide to help you pick the best espresso machine

Best mixer grinders under ₹4000: Top 8 options for your kitchen needs with great performance, durability, and value

Best air fryers in 2025: Top 10 picks you need for quick recipes in the kitchen!

Best blender mixer under ₹10000: Top 10 models for versatile blending and mixing capabilities

Kitchen appliancesHow do I choose the right juicer? How do I choose the right juicer? If you prefer nutrient-rich juices, go for a cold press juicer. For quick juicing, a centrifugal juicer is ideal.

Are air fryers healthier than deep fryers? Yes, air fryers use little to no oil, making them a healthier alternative to traditional deep frying.

Can a microwave be used for baking? Convection microwaves can bake cakes, cookies, and even pizzas efficiently.

What should I look for in a good mixer grinder? Check for motor power (500W-750W), multiple jars, stainless steel blades, and overload protection.

Which coffee maker is best for home use? Drip coffee makers are great for regular use, while espresso machines are ideal for strong coffee lovers.

Disclaimer:At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.