Lowest prices shortlisted on Amazon! Up to 70% off on juicers, mixer grinders and more

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Apr 04, 2025 01:23 PM IST

Amazon is offering 70% discount on essential kitchen appliances like juicers, blenders, coffee makers and more! Grab products from LG, Philips and more.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts (2 Jar, Silver) - 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

Ganesh Fruit & Vegetable Steel Handle Juicer, Blue View Details checkDetails

₹355

Qlect Portable Blender For Smoothie And Juices : Powerful 40 Watts Juicer Blender that Can Crush Ice too | Juicer Machine With 1800 Mah Rechargeable Battery-Smoothie Blender With Built In 400 ML Jar View Details checkDetails

₹699

INALSA Electric Juicer Machine 900 Watt Juicer with 3 Inch Big Mouth for Whole Fruits and Veg |2 Year Warranty |Cold Extraction System|304 SS Juicer Mesh|Extra Large Feeding Tube|Anti Drip Nozzle Design|1 L Pulp Collector|1L Juicer Jar View Details checkDetails

₹4,994

Borosil Easy Juice Cold Press Slow Juicer, Portable Slow Juicer, Compact Design, Less Oxidation, For Fresh Fruits & Vegetables, 130 W View Details checkDetails

PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer HR2799/00, Black & Transparent, Large View Details checkDetails

₹1,649

Sujata Powermatic Plus 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 2 Versatile Jars 1750 ml and 1000 ml View Details checkDetails

₹6,290

Longway Super Dlx 4 Jar 750 Watt Mixer Grinder - Black & Grey | ABS body | Heavy Duty Motor | Nano-grinding technology | 304 Grade Stainless Steel Blade | Noise levels 80-90 DB |1 Years warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

Prestige 750 Watts Iris Plus Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar)| 4 Super Efficient Stainless Blades| View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

Preethi Zion Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 4 Jars 750 Watt Mixie (3 Stainless steel Jars+1 Master Chef Plus Food processor Jar), Flexi lids, Vega W5 motor, Black (MG-227) View Details checkDetails

₹7,199

Atomberg Yulia Mixer Grinder with Unique Coarse Mode | Advanced Safety Features | 4 Jars including Unique Chopper Jar with Powerful 750W intelligent motor (Gloss Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Crompton DS 500 BLK 500-Watt Mixer Grinder with Powertron Motor & Motor Vent-X Technology (3 Stainless Steel Jars, Black & Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

PHILIPS Mixer Grinder + Food Processor, 3-in-1 750 Watt (Mixer Grinder for home + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar, (HL7707/01) View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

Samsung 23 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS23A3513AK/TL, Black, Auto Cook Programs, Child Safety Lock, Memory Feature, Deodorization, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹7,590

Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹12,790

Haier 19 L Inverter Technology, Light Weight, Defrost, 5 Power Levels Solo Microwave Oven (HIL1901MBPB, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,690

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Combination OvenOven (MC2846BV, Black, Auto Cook, Defrost, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Child Lock, Steam Cook & Stainless Steel Cavity) View Details checkDetails

₹12,989

LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, Health plus Menu, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Even Reheat & Defrost, Auto Cook Menu, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Steam Clean) View Details checkDetails

₹6,890

Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus) View Details checkDetails

₹9,690

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard View Details checkDetails

₹14,990

KENT Digi Plus Air Fryer | 4L Capacity & 1300W | Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake | Digital Display & Touch Control Panel | Rapid Heating | 80% Less Oil Usage | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,994

Lifelong 2.5L Air Fryer For Home-800W Small Airfryer Machine To Fry,Bake&Roast With Timer Control-Oil Free Fryer Machine-Electric Air-Fryer With 360° Hot Air Circulation Technology (Llhf26),Black View Details checkDetails

Cookwell Air Fryer - 5L With See Through Window - 1400W (Grey & Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

PHILIPS Digital Airfryer with Touch Panel, 4.1L, with RapidAir Technology,with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, 7 Pre-set Menu (HD9252/90)(Black), Large View Details checkDetails

₹8,299

AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer For Home, 4.5L, Electric Air Fryer, Convection Oven, 1400W, 7 Preset Programs & Reheat, 360 Degrees Air Circulation, Digital Touch Display, Bake, Roast, Toast, Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

Morphy Richards Europa Drip Espresso Coffee Machine For Home|600W Drip Coffee Maker|6-Cups Capacity*|Anti-Drip Function|Dry Heat Protection|Warming Plate|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

Inalsa Espresso Coffee Machine for Home, Office|15 Bar Pressure|NTC Visible temperature Control Technology With Milk Frother|Double Shot System|3in1- Espresso, Cappuccino & Latte (Espressimo 15) View Details checkDetails

₹7,995

Preethi Cafe Zest Drip Coffee Maker| 450W Coffee Machine for Home | 500ml Capacity | Black (CM 210) View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

Pigeon Brewster Coffee Maker, 600 Watt, 4 Cups Drip Coffee maker (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

COSTAR 2-in-1 Espresso Machine for Capsules & Coffee Powder, 20 Bar Maker Compatible With NS Original Capsules, Fast Heating System, Simple Touch Operation, 1450W View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

NESCAFE E | Coffee Maker for Cafe-like Frothy Coffee At Home | Make Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte at Home with E coffee maker View Details checkDetails

₹5,199

Philips HD7430/90 1000W Drip Coffee Maker View Details checkDetails

₹2,645

AGARO Royal 4 Big Cups Drip Coffee Maker, 600 Ml Borosilicate Glass Carafe Jar, 750W, Water tank with Level Indicator, Brewer Machine with Cone Filter, Auto Shut Off, Stainless Steel Body, Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

Maharaja Whiteline Speedmix Plus Hand Blender with Stainless Steel Blades | Long Lasting Performance with 175 Watts Motor | Detachable Plastic Foot | 2 Year warranty (Turquoise Blue & White) View Details checkDetails

₹699

INALSA Hand Blender 1000 Watts with Chopper, Whisker| Variable Speed & Turbo Speed Function|100% Copper Motor|1Liter|Low Noise |Anti-Splash Technology|Home&kitchen|2 Year Warranty (Robot Inox 1000E) View Details checkDetails

₹2,394

Primesky® Milk Frother Hand Blender Coffee Frother Blender USB Rechargeable Electric Foam Maker Electric Coffee Beater for Cappuccino Whisker for Egg Hand Blender View Details checkDetails

₹499

INALSA Hand Blender 1500 W|Silent DC Copper Motor|European Stepless Variable Speed Design| X.Large 1L Chopper|Unique Potato Masher| Detachable| Stainless Steel-Robot INOX 1500 StepUp View Details checkDetails

₹2,994

AGARO Regency Hand Blender, 600W, Variable Speed Modes & Speed Regulator, Stainless Steel Body & Blades, For Mixing, Blending. View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

BOSS E111 Portable Hand Blender 180 Watt | Variable Speed Control | Easy to Clean and Store | ISI-Marked, Grey View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

Maharaja Whiteline Plastic Torsio Plus Hand Blender with 3 Blades, Long Lasting Performance with 250 Watt Motor| Multiple Detachable Blades | 2 Year Warranty - Hb-141 (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹1,049

Summer is here, and so is the craving for refreshing drinks, cold coffees, and light snacks that don’t require deep frying. Love starting your day with fresh juice, whipping up smoothies, or enjoying an iced latte, the right kitchen appliances can make everything effortless.

Lowest prices on kitchen appliances revealed on Amazon!
Lowest prices on kitchen appliances revealed on Amazon!

Now is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen because Amazon is offering up to 70% off on essential summer appliances like juicers, blenders, mixer grinders, and coffee makers. Enjoy healthy, homemade beverages and quick meal preps with top brands like LG, Philips, and more at unbeatable prices.

From high-speed blenders for creamy smoothies to powerful juicers that extract every drop of goodness from fruits, you’ll find everything you need. These deals won’t last long, so don’t wait!

Juicers at up to 70% off on Amazon

Summers call for fresh, homemade juices, and now you can get the best juicers at up to 70% off on Amazon. Extract every drop of nutrition from fruits and vegetables with top-quality juicers from Philips, Inalsa and more. From slow juicers that retain maximum nutrients to powerful centrifugal options for quick servings, there’s something for every need.

Enjoy delicious and healthy drinks at home without spending extra on store-bought options. These juicers come with advanced filtration, easy-to-clean parts, and efficient motors for hassle-free use. Don’t miss out on these Amazon deals, refresh your summer with freshly squeezed goodness at the lowest prices!

Mixer grinders at up to 60% off on Amazon

Make cooking easier with mixer grinders available at up to 60% off on Amazon. From grinding spices to making chutneys and smoothies, these appliances are a must-have in every kitchen. Choose from top brands like Philips, Prestige, and more offering powerful motors, multiple jars, and durable blades for efficient performance.

Dry grinding, wet blending, or whipping up fresh masalas, these mixer grinders handle it all with ease. Many models come with overload protection and easy-to-clean designs for convenience. Grab these amazing discounts now and bring home a reliable kitchen companion at unbeatable prices.

Mircowaves at up to 40% off on Amazon

Cook, reheat, and bake effortlessly with microwaves available at up to 40% off on Amazon. From quick meals to gourmet dishes, these appliances make cooking convenient and hassle-free. Choose from top brands like LG, Samsung, and IFB, offering features like convection, grill, and solo modes to suit every need. Enjoy smart cooking with preset menus, auto-defrost, and energy-efficient designs.

Warming leftovers, baking cakes, or grilling snacks, these microwaves ensure even heating and perfect results every time. Don’t miss this chance to get the best deals on Amazon, shop now and make everyday cooking easier!

Lowest prices on kitchen essentials for summer.
Air fryers at up to 70% off on Amazon

Enjoy crispy, delicious snacks with air fryers available at up to 70% off on Amazon. Cook with little to no oil while still getting that perfect crunch in fries, nuggets, and more. Top brands like Philips, Havells, and Prestige offer advanced features like rapid air technology, digital controls, and preset cooking modes for easy use.

From frying and roasting to grilling and baking, these versatile appliances make every meal healthier. Many models come with dishwasher-safe baskets and compact designs for hassle-free cleaning and storage. Grab the best air fryer deals now and enjoy guilt-free snacking all summer long!

Coffee makers at up to 50% off on Amazon

Brew café-style coffee at home with coffee makers available at up to 50% off on Amazon. Whether you prefer espresso, cappuccino, or a simple black coffee, find the perfect machine from top brands like Morphy Richards, Philips, and Pigeon. Enjoy features like one-touch brewing, milk frothers, adjustable strength settings, and thermal carafes for the perfect cup every time.

Choose from drip coffee makers, French presses, or espresso machines to match your taste. Save time and money by skipping café visits and making fresh coffee at home. Shop now to grab these amazing deals before they’re gone!

Lowest prices on Amazon on hand blenders, up to 50% off

Blend, whisk, and puree effortlessly with hand blenders available at up to 50% off on Amazon. Perfect for making smoothies, soups, and batters, these compact appliances save time and effort in the kitchen. Choose from top brands like Philips, Inalsa, and more offering powerful motors, stainless steel blades, and ergonomic designs for easy handling.

Many models come with multiple attachments for versatile use, whether it’s whipping cream or blending hot soups. Easy to clean and store, these hand blenders are a must-have for every home cook. Shop now and grab the best deals before they sell out!

Kitchen appliancesHow do I choose the right juicer?

  • How do I choose the right juicer?

    If you prefer nutrient-rich juices, go for a cold press juicer. For quick juicing, a centrifugal juicer is ideal.

  • Are air fryers healthier than deep fryers?

    Yes, air fryers use little to no oil, making them a healthier alternative to traditional deep frying.

  • Can a microwave be used for baking?

    Convection microwaves can bake cakes, cookies, and even pizzas efficiently.

  • What should I look for in a good mixer grinder?

    Check for motor power (500W-750W), multiple jars, stainless steel blades, and overload protection.

  • Which coffee maker is best for home use?

    Drip coffee makers are great for regular use, while espresso machines are ideal for strong coffee lovers.

Disclaimer:At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

