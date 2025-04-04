Lowest prices shortlisted on Amazon! Up to 70% off on juicers, mixer grinders and more
NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts (2 Jar, Silver) - 2 Year Warranty View Details
₹1,599
Ganesh Fruit & Vegetable Steel Handle Juicer, Blue View Details
₹355
Qlect Portable Blender For Smoothie And Juices : Powerful 40 Watts Juicer Blender that Can Crush Ice too | Juicer Machine With 1800 Mah Rechargeable Battery-Smoothie Blender With Built In 400 ML Jar View Details
₹699
INALSA Electric Juicer Machine 900 Watt Juicer with 3 Inch Big Mouth for Whole Fruits and Veg |2 Year Warranty |Cold Extraction System|304 SS Juicer Mesh|Extra Large Feeding Tube|Anti Drip Nozzle Design|1 L Pulp Collector|1L Juicer Jar View Details
₹4,994
Borosil Easy Juice Cold Press Slow Juicer, Portable Slow Juicer, Compact Design, Less Oxidation, For Fresh Fruits & Vegetables, 130 W View Details
PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer HR2799/00, Black & Transparent, Large View Details
₹1,649
Sujata Powermatic Plus 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 2 Versatile Jars 1750 ml and 1000 ml View Details
₹6,290
Longway Super Dlx 4 Jar 750 Watt Mixer Grinder - Black & Grey | ABS body | Heavy Duty Motor | Nano-grinding technology | 304 Grade Stainless Steel Blade | Noise levels 80-90 DB |1 Years warranty View Details
₹1,499
Prestige 750 Watts Iris Plus Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar)| 4 Super Efficient Stainless Blades| View Details
₹2,999
Preethi Zion Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 4 Jars 750 Watt Mixie (3 Stainless steel Jars+1 Master Chef Plus Food processor Jar), Flexi lids, Vega W5 motor, Black (MG-227) View Details
₹7,199
Atomberg Yulia Mixer Grinder with Unique Coarse Mode | Advanced Safety Features | 4 Jars including Unique Chopper Jar with Powerful 750W intelligent motor (Gloss Black) View Details
₹5,999
Crompton DS 500 BLK 500-Watt Mixer Grinder with Powertron Motor & Motor Vent-X Technology (3 Stainless Steel Jars, Black & Grey) View Details
₹1,799
Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black) View Details
₹3,599
PHILIPS Mixer Grinder + Food Processor, 3-in-1 750 Watt (Mixer Grinder for home + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar, (HL7707/01) View Details
₹6,999
Samsung 23 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS23A3513AK/TL, Black, Auto Cook Programs, Child Safety Lock, Memory Feature, Deodorization, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty) View Details
₹7,590
Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty) View Details
₹12,790
Haier 19 L Inverter Technology, Light Weight, Defrost, 5 Power Levels Solo Microwave Oven (HIL1901MBPB, Black) View Details
₹5,690
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Combination OvenOven (MC2846BV, Black, Auto Cook, Defrost, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Child Lock, Steam Cook & Stainless Steel Cavity) View Details
₹12,989
LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, Health plus Menu, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Even Reheat & Defrost, Auto Cook Menu, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Steam Clean) View Details
₹6,890
Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus) View Details
₹9,690
Samsung 23 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS23A3513AK/TL, Black, Auto Cook Programs, Child Safety Lock, Memory Feature, Deodorization, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty) View Details
₹7,590
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard View Details
₹14,990
KENT Digi Plus Air Fryer | 4L Capacity & 1300W | Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake | Digital Display & Touch Control Panel | Rapid Heating | 80% Less Oil Usage | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | Black View Details
₹3,299
INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)Black View Details
₹4,994
Lifelong 2.5L Air Fryer For Home-800W Small Airfryer Machine To Fry,Bake&Roast With Timer Control-Oil Free Fryer Machine-Electric Air-Fryer With 360° Hot Air Circulation Technology (Llhf26),Black View Details
Cookwell Air Fryer - 5L With See Through Window - 1400W (Grey & Black) View Details
₹3,499
Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green View Details
₹2,799
PHILIPS Digital Airfryer with Touch Panel, 4.1L, with RapidAir Technology,with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, 7 Pre-set Menu (HD9252/90)(Black), Large View Details
₹8,299
AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer For Home, 4.5L, Electric Air Fryer, Convection Oven, 1400W, 7 Preset Programs & Reheat, 360 Degrees Air Circulation, Digital Touch Display, Bake, Roast, Toast, Black View Details
₹3,999
Morphy Richards Europa Drip Espresso Coffee Machine For Home|600W Drip Coffee Maker|6-Cups Capacity*|Anti-Drip Function|Dry Heat Protection|Warming Plate|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Black View Details
₹1,499
Inalsa Espresso Coffee Machine for Home, Office|15 Bar Pressure|NTC Visible temperature Control Technology With Milk Frother|Double Shot System|3in1- Espresso, Cappuccino & Latte (Espressimo 15) View Details
₹7,995
Preethi Cafe Zest Drip Coffee Maker| 450W Coffee Machine for Home | 500ml Capacity | Black (CM 210) View Details
₹2,299
Pigeon Brewster Coffee Maker, 600 Watt, 4 Cups Drip Coffee maker (Black) View Details
₹1,099
COSTAR 2-in-1 Espresso Machine for Capsules & Coffee Powder, 20 Bar Maker Compatible With NS Original Capsules, Fast Heating System, Simple Touch Operation, 1450W View Details
₹8,999
NESCAFE E | Coffee Maker for Cafe-like Frothy Coffee At Home | Make Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte at Home with E coffee maker View Details
₹5,199
Philips HD7430/90 1000W Drip Coffee Maker View Details
₹2,645
AGARO Royal 4 Big Cups Drip Coffee Maker, 600 Ml Borosilicate Glass Carafe Jar, 750W, Water tank with Level Indicator, Brewer Machine with Cone Filter, Auto Shut Off, Stainless Steel Body, Black View Details
₹1,599
Maharaja Whiteline Speedmix Plus Hand Blender with Stainless Steel Blades | Long Lasting Performance with 175 Watts Motor | Detachable Plastic Foot | 2 Year warranty (Turquoise Blue & White) View Details
₹699
INALSA Hand Blender 1000 Watts with Chopper, Whisker| Variable Speed & Turbo Speed Function|100% Copper Motor|1Liter|Low Noise |Anti-Splash Technology|Home&kitchen|2 Year Warranty (Robot Inox 1000E) View Details
₹2,394
Primesky® Milk Frother Hand Blender Coffee Frother Blender USB Rechargeable Electric Foam Maker Electric Coffee Beater for Cappuccino Whisker for Egg Hand Blender View Details
₹499
INALSA Hand Blender 1500 W|Silent DC Copper Motor|European Stepless Variable Speed Design| X.Large 1L Chopper|Unique Potato Masher| Detachable| Stainless Steel-Robot INOX 1500 StepUp View Details
₹2,994
AGARO Regency Hand Blender, 600W, Variable Speed Modes & Speed Regulator, Stainless Steel Body & Blades, For Mixing, Blending. View Details
₹1,499
BOSS E111 Portable Hand Blender 180 Watt | Variable Speed Control | Easy to Clean and Store | ISI-Marked, Grey View Details
₹1,299
Maharaja Whiteline Plastic Torsio Plus Hand Blender with 3 Blades, Long Lasting Performance with 250 Watt Motor| Multiple Detachable Blades | 2 Year Warranty - Hb-141 (Grey) View Details
₹1,049
