Best cold press juicer: Top 10 picks for high-quality, nutrient-rich juices with efficient extraction and easy cleaning

A cold press juicer differs from a regular mixer blender by using a slow, pressing mechanism instead of high-speed blades. This method retains more nutrients, enzymes, and natural flavours, making juices healthier and fresher. Experience superior juice extraction with the best cold press juicer for maximum nutrients and flavour.

Cold press juicers extract more juice with minimal oxidation, preserving vitamins and minerals for longer. They produce less heat, preventing nutrient loss. These juicers work well with fruits, vegetables, and leafy greens, providing higher fibre content. Additionally, they reduce foam and separation, ensuring a smoother texture. Cold press juicers are also quieter and more energy-efficient, making them a great choice for daily juicing.

We have put together a list of 10 of the best cold press juicer available on Amazon. Check them out here.

The Hamilton Beach Professional Cold Press Slow Juicer uses Smart PurePress Technology to extract maximum juice while retaining nutrients and minimising oxidation. Its large auger ensures efficient extraction, while the wide feeding tube reduces prep time. The professional-grade motor handles various fruits and vegetables smoothly. A free sorbet attachment allows for frozen treats. Easy to clean and durable, this juicer is ideal for those seeking fresh, high-quality juice at home.

Specifications Smart PurePress Technology Applies precise pressure to maximise nutrient retention and reduce oxidation. Large Auger Ensures thorough extraction, leaving minimal pulp. Big Mouth Feeding Tube Allows whole fruits and vegetables, reducing prep time. Professional-Grade Motor Maintains consistent RPM, adjusting intelligently to different produce. Free Sorbet Attachment Includes an accessory for making sorbets. Reasons to buy Efficient juice extraction with high nutrient retention. Easy to clean with the patented cleaner. Reasons to avoid Larger size may require more counter space. Higher price point compared to basic models. Click Here to Buy Hamilton Beach Professional Cold Press Slow Juicer with FREE Sorbet Attachment, Smart PurePress Technology, Slow Juicer for Fruits & Vegetables

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the juicer's efficiency and ease of cleaning. Some note its larger size requires ample kitchen space.

Why choose this product?

Advanced features and efficient performance make it ideal for health-conscious individuals.

The Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer is a versatile appliance designed for health enthusiasts. Its patented JMCS technology ensures up to 10% more juice extraction, preserving essential nutrients and flavours. The 240-watt motor operates quietly, efficiently processing various fruits and vegetables. Included smoothie and sorbet attachments expand its functionality, allowing the creation of diverse beverages and desserts. The sleek dark silver design complements modern kitchens, and the wide feeding chute reduces preparation time by accommodating whole produce. Easy assembly and cleaning make it user-friendly for daily use.

Specifications Patented JMCS Technology Enhances juice yield by 10%, ensuring maximum extraction. Powerful 240-Watt Motor Provides efficient, quiet operation for various produce. Wide Feeding Chute 76mm opening accommodates whole fruits and vegetables, minimising prep time. 3-in-1 Functionality Includes attachments for juicing, smoothies, and sorbets. Safety Features Equipped with a safety lock system and cooling function for optimal performance. Reasons to buy High juice yield with minimal oxidation. Versatile attachments for various recipes. Reasons to avoid Larger footprint may require more counter space. Premium pricing compared to basic models. Click Here to Buy Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer with Smoothie & Sorbet Attachments, Patented JMCS Technology for 10% More Juice, Best Fruit & Vegetable Juicer, 240 watts

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the juicer's efficiency and ease of use, noting its quiet operation and high-quality juice output. Some mention that cleaning requires attention due to multiple components.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for health-conscious individuals seeking efficient juicing with versatile functionality.

The AMZCHEF Cold Press Slow Juicer is a versatile appliance designed for efficient juicing of whole fruits and vegetables. Its masticating mechanism ensures thorough extraction, preserving nutrients and natural flavours. The 'Delicate Chew' feature eliminates the need for additional filtering, resulting in smooth, high-quality juice. Constructed from BPA-free materials, it prioritises user health and safety. The package includes two cups and a cleaning brush for added convenience. With a 150-watt motor, it operates quietly, making it suitable for daily use without disturbance.

Specifications Power 150-watt motor for efficient juicing. Design Compact grey finish, suitable for modern kitchens. Material BPA-free components ensure safe consumption. Accessories Includes two cups and a cleaning brush for convenience. Operation 'Delicate Chew' technology eliminates the need for additional filtering. Reasons to buy Quiet operation suitable for daily use. Preserves nutrients through slow masticating process. Reasons to avoid Narrow feed chute requires pre-cutting of produce. Some users report that cleaning can be time-consuming. Click Here to Buy AMZCHEF Juicer Machines - Cold Press Slow Juicer -Masticating Juicer Whole Fruit And Vegetable - Delicate Chew No Need To Filter - Bpa Free Juice Extractor With 2 Cups And Brush (Grey), 150 Watts

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the juicer's quiet operation and nutrient-preserving capabilities. However, some find the cleaning process a bit tedious due to multiple components.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for health enthusiasts seeking a compact, efficient juicer with nutrient retention.

The AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer is a professional-grade appliance designed to extract maximum juice while preserving essential nutrients. Equipped with a powerful 240-watt motor, it efficiently processes a variety of fruits and vegetables. The juicer includes three distinct strainers, allowing users to prepare juices, smoothies, and sorbets with ease. Its cold press technology ensures minimal oxidation, resulting in fresher, longer-lasting juice. The sleek grey and black design complements modern kitchens, and the user-friendly assembly and disassembly make cleaning straightforward. Additionally, the large feeding chute accommodates whole produce, reducing preparation time. Constructed with durable materials, this juicer is built for longevity and consistent performance.

Specifications Motor Power 240-watt motor for efficient juicing. Strainers Three interchangeable strainers for juices, smoothies, and sorbets. Feeding Chute Large opening accommodates whole fruits and vegetables. Design Grey and black finish with a compact footprint. Operation Cold press technology minimises oxidation for nutrient-rich juice. Reasons to buy Versatile functionality with multiple strainers. Efficient juice extraction with minimal oxidation. Reasons to avoid May require more counter space due to its size. Some users may find assembly complex initially. Click Here to Buy AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer, Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer, 240 Watts Power Motor, 3 Strainers, All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer, Grey/Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the juicer's efficiency in extracting juice and its versatility in preparing different beverages. Some have noted that the initial assembly can be a bit challenging, but becomes easier with use.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for health enthusiasts seeking a versatile, efficient juicer with nutrient retention.

The AMZCHEF GM3001 Slow Cold Press Juicer is designed to extract high-yield juices from various fruits and vegetables. Its ultradense filter ensures fine filtration, resulting in smooth, nutrient-rich beverages. The quiet 150-watt motor operates efficiently with minimal noise, making it suitable for household use. The juicer offers two speed modes to accommodate both soft and hard produce, optimising juice extraction. An intuitive LED display enhances user experience, providing clear operational guidance. The sleek silver design adds a modern touch to any kitchen, and its compact form ensures it doesn't occupy excessive counter space. Easy assembly and disassembly facilitate straightforward cleaning, promoting regular use without hassle.

Specifications Motor Power 150-watt motor for efficient juicing. Speed Modes Two adjustable speeds to handle various types of produce. Filter Ultradense filter for fine juice extraction. Display LED interface for easy operation. Design Silver finish with a compact, space-saving build. Reasons to buy Quiet operation suitable for household environments. Efficient juice extraction with high yield. Reasons to avoid Narrow feeding chute may require pre-cutting of larger produce. Some users may find cleaning the ultradense filter time-consuming. Click Here to Buy AMZCHEF Gm3001 Slow Cold Press Juicer Machine For High Yield Vegetable And Fruit Juice With Ultradense Filter, Quiet Motor, 2 Speed Modes, Led Display (Silver, 150 Watts)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise the juicer for its quiet operation and efficient juice extraction. The LED display and dual-speed settings are valued, though the small feeding chute and fine filter require extra effort for cleaning.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for those looking for a quiet, efficient juicer with adjustable settings to handle a variety of produce and ensure optimal juice extraction.

The AGARO Royal Slow Juicer is a professional-grade cold press juicer designed for efficient juice extraction. With a 240-watt motor and a 3-inch feeding tube, it processes whole fruits, saving preparation time. Cold press technology preserves nutrients and enzymes, yielding more juice. Offering up to 120 minutes of continuous operation and three strainers, it allows versatility for juices, smoothies, and sorbets. Its sleek black design fits modern kitchens and is easy to clean.

Specifications Motor Power 240-watt motor for efficient and consistent juicing. Feeding Tube Large 3-inch diameter accommodates whole fruits, reducing preparation time. Cold Press Technology Preserves nutrients and enzymes for healthier juice. Continuous Operation Supports up to 120 minutes of continuous juicing, ideal for large batches. Strainers Includes three strainers for versatile juice, smoothie, and sorbet preparation. Reasons to buy Efficient juice extraction with high yield. Suitable for large quantities due to extended operation time. Reasons to avoid Large size may require ample counter space. Initial cost is higher compared to basic models. Click Here to Buy AGARO Royal Slow Juicer, Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer, 240 Watts Power Motor, 120 Minutes Long Usage, 3 Strainers, All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise the AGARO Royal Slow Juicer for its efficient performance and ability to process whole fruits. Its cold press technology preserves nutrients, though assembly may be challenging for some.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for health-conscious individuals seeking a versatile, efficient juicer for large quantities and diverse beverage options.

The GONCHAK HUB Aluminium Hand Press Citrus Fruit Juicer is a manual cold press juicer designed for efficient extraction of citrus juices. Crafted from durable aluminium, it ensures longevity and resistance to corrosion. The ergonomic handle provides a comfortable grip, facilitating easy operation. Its compact design makes it suitable for home kitchens with limited space. This juicer is ideal for preparing fresh juices from fruits like lemons, limes, oranges, and grapefruits, offering a quick and convenient way to enjoy vitamin C-rich beverages.

Specifications Material High-quality aluminium construction for durability and corrosion resistance. Design Ergonomic handle for comfortable and easy operation. Capacity Suitable for extracting juice from various citrus fruits. Size Compact design ideal for home kitchens with limited space. Origin Made in India, supporting local manufacturing. Reasons to buy Efficient manual juicing of citrus fruits. Durable and corrosion-resistant aluminium construction. Reasons to avoid Manual operation may require more effort compared to electric juicers. Limited to citrus fruits; not suitable for other types of fruits. Click Here to Buy GONCHAK HUB Aluminium Hand Press Citrus Fruit Juicer,Cold Press Juicer, Manual HandPress Juicer and Squeezer for Fruits and Vegetables - Big (Made in India) (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the juicer's sturdy build and efficient performance. One customer noted, “Nice product.”

Why choose this product?

Ideal for those seeking a durable, manual juicer for fresh citrus juices.

The Havells Nutri Pure Cold Press Juicer features a low-noise DC motor (105W) operating at 40 RPM for quiet, efficient juicing. Its spiral auger with SS prong ensures maximum juice extraction from fruits and vegetables, while the mesh-free filter simplifies cleaning. This all-in-one juicer preserves nutrients and is ideal for creating fresh, healthy juices. The sleek ivory design complements modern kitchen aesthetics.

Specifications Motor 105W low-noise DC motor operating at 40 RPM for efficient and quiet juicing. Design All-in-one fruit and vegetable juicer for versatility. Extraction Spiral auger with stainless steel prong ensures maximum juice yield. Filter Mesh-free filter for easy cleaning and smooth juice extraction. Colour Elegant ivory design that complements modern kitchen aesthetics. Reasons to buy Quiet operation due to low-noise DC motor. Easy to clean with a mesh-free filter. Reasons to avoid Slower juicing process due to low RPM. Limited to juicing fruits and vegetables, not other produce types. Click Here to Buy Havells Nutri Pure New Generation Cold Press Juicer | Low Noise DC Motor 105W, 40 RPM | All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer | Spiral Auger with SS Prong | Mesh Free filter for Easy Cleaning (Ivory)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate its quiet operation, efficient juice extraction, and easy cleaning. Some mentioned it is slightly slow but still effective for healthy juicing.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for quiet, efficient juicing, preserving nutrients, and easy maintenance with mesh-free filter.

The SOLARA Slow Juicer is a cold press masticating juicer designed for fruits and vegetables. With two speeds and a reverse function, it efficiently extracts juice while preserving nutrients. The easy-clean feature simplifies maintenance, and it includes recipes for added convenience. This juicer’s slow press technology ensures maximum juice yield, making it a perfect choice for health-conscious individuals. The sleek orange design adds a modern touch to your kitchen.

Specifications Motor Slow masticating motor for nutrient-rich juice extraction. Speed Settings Two-speed options for different produce types. Reverse Function Helps prevent clogging and improve juicing efficiency. Design Easy-to-clean parts for hassle-free maintenance. Colour Vibrant orange design adds a modern touch to your kitchen. Reasons to buy Efficient juicing with two speeds and reverse function. Easy to clean, simplifying post-use maintenance. Reasons to avoid Slightly slower juicing process compared to centrifugal juicers. Limited to juicing fruits and vegetables; not suitable for other items. Click Here to Buy SOLARA Slow Juicer Cold Press Juicer, Easy Clean Slow Juicer Cold Pressed Juice Extractor, Slow Juicer for Fruits & Vegetables, 2 Speeds + Reverse Function Masticating Juicer, Recipes Incl, Orange

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the smooth juice extraction and ease of cleaning. However, some find the juicer a bit slow for large batches.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for efficient, nutrient-preserving juicing with easy cleaning and versatile speed settings for varied fruits and vegetables.

The Cookwell Cold Press Slow Juicer and Ice Cream Maker combines functionality with convenience. With a powerful 500W motor, it efficiently extracts juice from fruits and vegetables while preserving nutrients. The slow press technology ensures maximum juice yield. In addition, it doubles as an ice cream maker, allowing you to create homemade frozen treats. Its durable stainless steel body ensures longevity and a sleek, modern look in your kitchen.

Specifications Motor 500W motor for efficient juice extraction and performance. Functionality Dual purpose – cold press juicer and ice cream maker. Design Durable stainless steel body for long-lasting use. Juicing Cold press technology maximises juice yield while preserving nutrients. Ease of Use Simple controls for convenient operation. Reasons to buy Versatile – functions as both a juicer and ice cream maker. Sturdy stainless steel construction ensures durability. Reasons to avoid Slower juicing process compared to centrifugal juicers. Requires some space due to its dual functionality. Click Here to Buy Cookwell Cold Press Slow Juicer and Ice Cream Maker, 500W, Stainless Steel

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate its multi-functionality and durable design. Some noted that it’s slower than other juicers but effective for juice quality.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for those seeking a durable, multi-functional juicer and ice cream maker, preserving nutrients and offering versatility in the kitchen.

Top 3 features of best cold press juicer

Best Cold Press Juicer Colour Special Feature Finish Type Hamilton Beach Professional Cold Press Slow Juicer with FREE Sorbet Attachment, Smart PurePress Technology Silver Smart PurePress Technology, Free Sorbet Attachment Stainless Steel Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer with Smoothie & Sorbet Attachments Dark Silver Patented JMCS Technology for 10% more juice, Smoothie & Sorbet Attachments Dark Silver AMZCHEF Juicer Machines - Cold Press Slow Juicer, Masticating Juicer Whole Fruit And Vegetable, 150 Watts Grey BPA-Free, No need to filter, Delicate Chew Plastic AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer, Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer, 240 Watts Power Motor Grey/Black 3 Strainers, 240 Watts Power Motor Plastic AMZCHEF Gm3001 Slow Cold Press Juicer Machine for High Yield Vegetable and Fruit Juice, 150 Watts Silver Ultradense Filter, Quiet Motor, 2 Speed Modes, LED Display Stainless Steel AGARO Royal Slow Juicer, Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer, 240 Watts Power Motor, 120 Minutes Long Usage Black 120 Minutes Long Usage, 240 Watts Power Motor Plastic GONCHAK HUB Aluminium Hand Press Citrus Fruit Juicer, Manual HandPress Juicer and Squeezer Black Manual, Aluminium, Hand Press Aluminium Havells Nutri Pure New Generation Cold Press Juicer, 105W, 40 RPM, Spiral Auger with SS Prong Ivory Low Noise DC Motor, Mesh-Free Filter Plastic SOLARA Slow Juicer Cold Press Juicer, Easy Clean, 2 Speeds + Reverse Function, Masticating Juicer Orange 2 Speeds, Reverse Function, Easy to Clean Plastic Cookwell Cold Press Slow Juicer and Ice Cream Maker, 500W, Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Ice Cream Maker, 500W Power Stainless Steel

FAQs on cold press juicers What is a cold press juicer? A cold press juicer uses slow, hydraulic pressure to extract juice from fruits and vegetables, preserving more nutrients and enzymes than traditional centrifugal juicers.

How does a cold press juicer work? The juicer crushes and presses produce at a low speed (usually under 80 RPM), ensuring minimal heat generation and maximum juice yield with less oxidation.

Are cold press juicers suitable for leafy greens? Yes, cold press juicers are highly effective for juicing leafy greens, herbs, and wheatgrass, extracting more juice compared to other juicers.

How long does juice from a cold press juicer last? Cold press juice lasts longer (up to 72 hours) than juice from centrifugal juicers, as it retains more nutrients and has less oxidation.

Are cold press juicers difficult to clean? Cold press juicers may require more effort to clean, but most models feature detachable parts that are dishwasher-safe or easy to wash manually.

