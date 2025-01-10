Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best mixer grinders under 4000: Top 8 options for your kitchen needs with great performance, durability, and value

ByAffiliate Desk
Jan 10, 2025 09:30 AM IST

Looking for the best mixer grinders under ₹4000? Check out the top options with pros, cons, and a feature comparison to help you make an informed decision.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Prestige Iris Mixer Grinder with Juicer View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Butterfly Stainless Steel Mixer Grinder View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Prestige IRIS Mixer Grinder (Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton MaxiGrind Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj NutriPro Mixer Grinder View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Vitonica Mixer Grinder View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Mixer Grinder with Blades View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Mixer grinders are essential kitchen appliances in every Indian household. Whether you're preparing chutneys, grinding spices, or making idli and dosa batter, a reliable mixer grinder simplifies the process and enhances your cooking experience. With so many options available, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. In this article, we've curated a list of the 8 best mixer grinders under 4000 in India. We provide detailed product descriptions, pros, cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.

Affordable yet powerful, the best mixer grinders under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4000.
Affordable yet powerful, the best mixer grinders under 4000.

Loading Suggestions...

The Prestige Iris Mixer Grinder comes with a powerful 750-watt motor and 3 stainless steel jars. It also includes a juicer jar for added convenience. With sturdy construction and efficient performance, this mixer grinder is a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Prestige Iris Mixer Grinder with Juicer

  • 750-watt motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Juicer jar included
  • Sturdy construction
  • Efficient performance

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Powerful motorSlightly noisy operation
Multiple jars for versatile useJuicer jar may be smaller than expected
Juicer jar included for added convenience 
Loading Suggestions...

The Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder is equipped with a 750-watt motor and 4 stainless steel jars. It offers efficient grinding and blending performance, making it suitable for various kitchen tasks. With its sleek design and durable build, this mixer grinder is a reliable choice.

Specifications of Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder

  • 750-watt motor
  • 4 stainless steel jars
  • Sleek design
  • Durable build
  • Efficient performance

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Efficient grinding and blendingMay vibrate during operation
Sleek and durable designLid locking mechanism could be improved
Suitable for various kitchen tasks 

Also read: Best mixer grinders for homes under 2000: Top 10 options

Loading Suggestions...

The Butterfly Stainless Steel Mixer Grinder features a 550-watt motor and 3 multi-purpose jars. It offers reliable performance for everyday grinding and blending needs. With its stainless steel construction and compact design, this mixer grinder is a practical choice for small kitchens.

Specifications of Butterfly Stainless Steel Mixer Grinder

  • 550-watt motor
  • 3 multi-purpose jars
  • Stainless steel construction
  • Reliable performance
  • Compact design

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Reliable performance for everyday needsLower motor power compared to other models
Stainless steel construction for durabilityMay struggle with heavy-duty tasks
Compact design for small kitchens 
Loading Suggestions...

The Prestige IRIS Mixer Grinder in Black offers a 750-watt motor and 3 stainless steel jars. It features a unique black finish for a stylish look. With its powerful performance and elegant design, this mixer grinder is a perfect blend of style and functionality.

Specifications of Prestige IRIS Mixer Grinder (Black)

  • 750-watt motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Unique black finish
  • Powerful performance
  • Elegant design

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Powerful motor for efficient grindingMay be slightly heavy
Stylish black finishBlack finish may show fingerprints easily
Elegant design adds a touch of sophistication 

Also read: Mixer grinder vs food processor: Which one should you buy? A comparison with top 5 options for you

Loading Suggestions...

The Crompton MaxiGrind Mixer Grinder features a 750-watt motor and 4 stainless steel jars with MaxiGrind technology. It offers superior grinding performance and comes with a durable build. With its advanced technology and multiple jars, this mixer grinder is a versatile choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Crompton MaxiGrind Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars

  • 750-watt motor
  • 4 stainless steel jars
  • MaxiGrind technology
  • Superior grinding performance
  • Durable build

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Advanced MaxiGrind technology for superior performanceMay be slightly bulky
Multiple jars for versatile useHigher price compared to other models
Durable build for long-lasting use 
Loading Suggestions...

The Bajaj NutriPro Mixer Grinder is powered by a heavy-duty motor and comes with 3 stainless steel jars. It features an adjustable knob for easy operation and offers multifunctional use. With its compact design and reliable performance, this mixer grinder is a convenient addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Bajaj NutriPro Mixer Grinder

  • Heavy-duty motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Adjustable knob
  • Multifunctional use
  • Compact design

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Heavy-duty motor for efficient grindingMay produce some noise
Adjustable knob for easy operationLimited number of jars compared to other models
Compact design for space-saving use 
Loading Suggestions...

The Havells Vitonica Mixer Grinder features a 750-watt motor and 3 stainless steel jars. It offers efficient grinding and blending performance, making it suitable for various cooking needs. With its sleek design and durable build, this mixer grinder is a reliable choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Havells Vitonica Mixer Grinder

  • 750-watt motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Sleek design
  • Efficient performance
  • Durable build

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Efficient grinding and blendingMay vibrate during operation
Sleek and durable designLid locking mechanism could be improved
Suitable for various cooking needs 
Loading Suggestions...

The Havells Mixer Grinder with Blades is equipped with a 750-watt motor and 3 stainless steel jars. It features sharp blades for efficient grinding and blending. With its sturdy construction and powerful performance, this mixer grinder is a valuable addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Havells Mixer Grinder with Blades

  • 750-watt motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Sharp blades
  • Sturdy construction
  • Powerful performance

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Sharp blades for efficient grindingMay be slightly noisy
Sturdy construction for long-lasting useHigher price compared to other models
Powerful performance for versatile tasks 

Also read: Best mixer grinders under 3000: Top 10 affordable options to chop and grind with ease

Top 3 features of the best mixer grinders under 4000:

Best Mixer Grinders Under 4000CapacityPowerDesignPrice
Prestige Iris Mixer Grinder with Juicer3 Jars750WStainless steelReasonable
Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder4 Jars750WSleek and durableAffordable
Butterfly Stainless Steel Mixer Grinder3 Jars550WCompactBudget-friendly
Prestige IRIS Mixer Grinder3 Jars750WStylishReasonable
Crompton MaxiGrind Mixer Grinder4 Jars750WAdvanced technologyHigher price
Bajaj NutriPro Mixer Grinder3 JarsHeavy-dutyCompactAffordable
Havells Vitonica Mixer Grinder3 Jars750WSleek and durableAffordable
Havells Mixer Grinder with Blades3 Jars750WSharp bladesHigher price

Best value for money mixer grinder under 4000:

The Butterfly Stainless Steel Mixer Grinder stands out as the best value for money with its reliable performance, compact design, and budget-friendly price. It offers practical features for everyday grinding and blending needs, making it a cost-effective choice for small kitchens.

Also read: Best juicer mixer grinders: Top 9 picks for versatile kitchen convenience

Best overall mixer grinder under 4000:

The Prestige Iris Mixer Grinder stands out as the best overall product in this category. Its advanced MaxiGrind technology, superior grinding performance, and durable build make it a versatile and reliable choice for modern kitchens.

How to find the best mixer grinder under 4000?

When choosing a mixer grinder from the options listed in this article, consider the specific features and performance that best suit your needs. Look for a model with the right capacity, power, design, and price range to meet your kitchen requirements. Pay attention to the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision that aligns with your preferences.

Similar stories for you

Best mixer grinder company: Top 9 picks from trending brands like Wonderchef, Usha, Philips, Bajaj and more

Best 1000 watt mixer grinder: Top 9 picks for professional-grade performance in kitchen

Best juicer mixer grinder: Top 10 options for ultimate kitchen versatility and functionality

Best mixer grinders: Top 10 picks to chop, grind, blend and puree a variety of ingredients with ease

FAQs on the best mixer grinders under ₹4000

  • What is the price range of these mixer grinders?

    The price range of these mixer grinders varies from budget-friendly options to models with advanced features and a higher price tag. You can find a suitable option based on your budget and specific requirements.

  • Are these mixer grinders suitable for heavy-duty tasks?

    Some of these mixer grinders are equipped with powerful motors and advanced technology, making them suitable for heavy-duty tasks such as grinding tough spices and preparing large quantities of ingredients. Be sure to check the specifications and user reviews for each model to determine its suitability for heavy-duty use.

  • What are the key features to consider when choosing a mixer grinder?

    When choosing a mixer grinder, consider factors such as motor power, jar capacity, design and build quality, and additional features such as juicer attachments or advanced grinding technology. Evaluate these features based on your specific cooking needs and preferences to find the right mixer grinder for your kitchen.

  • Are there any new releases or upcoming models in this category?

    Manufacturers often introduce new models and innovative features in the mixer grinder category. Keep an eye on the latest releases and product updates from reputable brands to stay informed about new options that may offer improved performance and convenience for your kitchen.

Disclaimer:At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On