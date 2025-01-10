Mixer grinders are essential kitchen appliances in every Indian household. Whether you're preparing chutneys, grinding spices, or making idli and dosa batter, a reliable mixer grinder simplifies the process and enhances your cooking experience. With so many options available, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. In this article, we've curated a list of the 8 best mixer grinders under 4000 in India. We provide detailed product descriptions, pros, cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Affordable yet powerful, the best mixer grinders under ₹ 4000.

The Prestige Iris Mixer Grinder comes with a powerful 750-watt motor and 3 stainless steel jars. It also includes a juicer jar for added convenience. With sturdy construction and efficient performance, this mixer grinder is a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Prestige Iris Mixer Grinder with Juicer

750-watt motor

3 stainless steel jars

Juicer jar included

Sturdy construction

Efficient performance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor Slightly noisy operation Multiple jars for versatile use Juicer jar may be smaller than expected Juicer jar included for added convenience

The Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder is equipped with a 750-watt motor and 4 stainless steel jars. It offers efficient grinding and blending performance, making it suitable for various kitchen tasks. With its sleek design and durable build, this mixer grinder is a reliable choice.

Specifications of Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder

750-watt motor

4 stainless steel jars

Sleek design

Durable build

Efficient performance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient grinding and blending May vibrate during operation Sleek and durable design Lid locking mechanism could be improved Suitable for various kitchen tasks

The Butterfly Stainless Steel Mixer Grinder features a 550-watt motor and 3 multi-purpose jars. It offers reliable performance for everyday grinding and blending needs. With its stainless steel construction and compact design, this mixer grinder is a practical choice for small kitchens.

Specifications of Butterfly Stainless Steel Mixer Grinder

550-watt motor

3 multi-purpose jars

Stainless steel construction

Reliable performance

Compact design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reliable performance for everyday needs Lower motor power compared to other models Stainless steel construction for durability May struggle with heavy-duty tasks Compact design for small kitchens

The Prestige IRIS Mixer Grinder in Black offers a 750-watt motor and 3 stainless steel jars. It features a unique black finish for a stylish look. With its powerful performance and elegant design, this mixer grinder is a perfect blend of style and functionality.

Specifications of Prestige IRIS Mixer Grinder (Black)

750-watt motor

3 stainless steel jars

Unique black finish

Powerful performance

Elegant design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor for efficient grinding May be slightly heavy Stylish black finish Black finish may show fingerprints easily Elegant design adds a touch of sophistication

The Crompton MaxiGrind Mixer Grinder features a 750-watt motor and 4 stainless steel jars with MaxiGrind technology. It offers superior grinding performance and comes with a durable build. With its advanced technology and multiple jars, this mixer grinder is a versatile choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Crompton MaxiGrind Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars

750-watt motor

4 stainless steel jars

MaxiGrind technology

Superior grinding performance

Durable build

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced MaxiGrind technology for superior performance May be slightly bulky Multiple jars for versatile use Higher price compared to other models Durable build for long-lasting use

The Bajaj NutriPro Mixer Grinder is powered by a heavy-duty motor and comes with 3 stainless steel jars. It features an adjustable knob for easy operation and offers multifunctional use. With its compact design and reliable performance, this mixer grinder is a convenient addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Bajaj NutriPro Mixer Grinder

Heavy-duty motor

3 stainless steel jars

Adjustable knob

Multifunctional use

Compact design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Heavy-duty motor for efficient grinding May produce some noise Adjustable knob for easy operation Limited number of jars compared to other models Compact design for space-saving use

The Havells Vitonica Mixer Grinder features a 750-watt motor and 3 stainless steel jars. It offers efficient grinding and blending performance, making it suitable for various cooking needs. With its sleek design and durable build, this mixer grinder is a reliable choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Havells Vitonica Mixer Grinder

750-watt motor

3 stainless steel jars

Sleek design

Efficient performance

Durable build

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient grinding and blending May vibrate during operation Sleek and durable design Lid locking mechanism could be improved Suitable for various cooking needs

The Havells Mixer Grinder with Blades is equipped with a 750-watt motor and 3 stainless steel jars. It features sharp blades for efficient grinding and blending. With its sturdy construction and powerful performance, this mixer grinder is a valuable addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Havells Mixer Grinder with Blades

750-watt motor

3 stainless steel jars

Sharp blades

Sturdy construction

Powerful performance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sharp blades for efficient grinding May be slightly noisy Sturdy construction for long-lasting use Higher price compared to other models Powerful performance for versatile tasks

Top 3 features of the best mixer grinders under ₹ 4000:

Best Mixer Grinders Under ₹ 4000 Capacity Power Design Price Prestige Iris Mixer Grinder with Juicer 3 Jars 750W Stainless steel Reasonable Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder 4 Jars 750W Sleek and durable Affordable Butterfly Stainless Steel Mixer Grinder 3 Jars 550W Compact Budget-friendly Prestige IRIS Mixer Grinder 3 Jars 750W Stylish Reasonable Crompton MaxiGrind Mixer Grinder 4 Jars 750W Advanced technology Higher price Bajaj NutriPro Mixer Grinder 3 Jars Heavy-duty Compact Affordable Havells Vitonica Mixer Grinder 3 Jars 750W Sleek and durable Affordable Havells Mixer Grinder with Blades 3 Jars 750W Sharp blades Higher price

Best value for money mixer grinder under ₹ 4000:

The Butterfly Stainless Steel Mixer Grinder stands out as the best value for money with its reliable performance, compact design, and budget-friendly price. It offers practical features for everyday grinding and blending needs, making it a cost-effective choice for small kitchens.

Best overall mixer grinder under ₹ 4000:

The Prestige Iris Mixer Grinder stands out as the best overall product in this category. Its advanced MaxiGrind technology, superior grinding performance, and durable build make it a versatile and reliable choice for modern kitchens.

How to find the best mixer grinder under ₹ 4000?

When choosing a mixer grinder from the options listed in this article, consider the specific features and performance that best suit your needs. Look for a model with the right capacity, power, design, and price range to meet your kitchen requirements. Pay attention to the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision that aligns with your preferences.

FAQs on the best mixer grinders under ₹4000 What is the price range of these mixer grinders? The price range of these mixer grinders varies from budget-friendly options to models with advanced features and a higher price tag. You can find a suitable option based on your budget and specific requirements.

Are these mixer grinders suitable for heavy-duty tasks? Some of these mixer grinders are equipped with powerful motors and advanced technology, making them suitable for heavy-duty tasks such as grinding tough spices and preparing large quantities of ingredients. Be sure to check the specifications and user reviews for each model to determine its suitability for heavy-duty use.

What are the key features to consider when choosing a mixer grinder? When choosing a mixer grinder, consider factors such as motor power, jar capacity, design and build quality, and additional features such as juicer attachments or advanced grinding technology. Evaluate these features based on your specific cooking needs and preferences to find the right mixer grinder for your kitchen.

Are there any new releases or upcoming models in this category? Manufacturers often introduce new models and innovative features in the mixer grinder category. Keep an eye on the latest releases and product updates from reputable brands to stay informed about new options that may offer improved performance and convenience for your kitchen.

Disclaimer:At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.