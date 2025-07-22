MacBook Air M4 price cut by over 20,000 on Amazon: How to buy latest Apple laptop under 80,000

The Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale may have come and gone, but what if we told you that you can still get the MacBook Air M4 for a really good price? And by a really good price, we mean under ₹80,000. Yes, this is possible by combining bank offers. The MacBook itself is also already discounted on Amazon. So, if you are wondering how to get the best possible deal on the latest Apple MacBook Air with 16 GB of RAM, the Apple M4 chip, and 256 GB of storage, read on for the details. MacBook Air M4 is now available under ₹ 80,000.(Apple)

MacBook Air M4 under ₹ 80,000: How this offer works

Currently on Amazon India, the MacBook Air 2025 is available for ₹91,099. This is already a discount of about ₹9,000 on the MRP. However, to get the best possible deal, you will need an ICICI Bank or SBI credit card. This brings the net effective price down to ₹81,099, as you receive a ₹10,000 instant discount.

If you have an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you will get a ₹11,000 discount, which brings the price down to ₹80,099. Furthermore, if you pay for this in one go, meaning you do not opt for an EMI transaction, you will get ₹4,005 back after your credit card billing cycle. This will not be an instant discount but will be credited as an Amazon Pay balance.

MacBook Air M4 under ₹80,000 is a really good deal.(Apple)

Still, ₹4,000 is a lot of money and brings the net effective price down further to ₹76,094, which is typically unheard-of for the MacBook Air M4. If you do the maths, this works out to a total discount of ₹23,806, which rounded-off, is ₹24,000. This is a great offer for the MacBook Air M4, considering its capabilities.

Why buy the MacBook Air M4?

If you are a working professional who is comfortable with macOS, the MacBook Air M4 makes a lot of sense. It has one of the best battery lives available at this price point. Secondly, it packs a lot of power. You can expect it to handle multi-layered 4K video editing, extensive graphic design work, and even high-end coding. Now that Apple includes 16 GB of RAM in its base models, you will not run out of memory either.

However, one thing worth keeping in mind is the 256 GB SSD. If you think this is insufficient, you can supplement your laptop with an external SSD. That should cost around ₹7,000 to ₹8,000. This will still be significantly cheaper than upgrading to the 512 GB variant.

