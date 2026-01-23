MacBook vs Windows laptops: Which laptop to choose for video editing during Amazon Sale 2026

Video editing is a task where you need a high-end PC to handle the demanding video editing software. MacBooks are a no-brainer for video editors, but not everyone prefers macOS. We have the second option, which are Windows laptops, but if you are new to video editing without any specific preferences, then choosing between a MacBook and a Windows laptop for video editing is not easy.
This artilce will help you pick the best option between both while keeping your requirement in account. Here is the detailed comparison between MacBook and Windows laptops, with the top options you can get with the maximum discount during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.
Top deals
Hardware comparison
Apple's M4 Pro and M4 Max chips in the latest MacBook Pros crush 4K 8K timelines in Final Cut Pro with unmatched efficiency. These beasts stay cool during long renders, export faster than ever and sip battery for on-the-go edits. Check the MacBook Pro 16-inch M4 Max on Amazon, where it's discounted 15% right now, perfect for pros handling heavy effects.
Windows laptops flex NVIDIA RTX 40 series GPUs like the RTX 4090 in models such as the ASUS ProArt P16 or Razer Blade 16. They dominate GPU-intensive apps like DaVinci Resolve, outperforming Macs by up to 50% in benchmarks for noise reduction and fusion effects. Snag the ASUS ProArt Studiobook at Best
Macs edge in consistency with unified memory, but Windows lets you scale RAM storage and cooling for marathon sessions. Current promotions make high-end Windows rigs a steal compared to Mac premiums.
Best MacBook Deals on Amazon Sale 2026
Software and workflow
Final Cut Pro optimised for Apple Silicon renders proxies in seconds with magnetic timelines that speed up cuts. It's a Mac exclusive, so if that's your jam, grab the MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 Pro via affiliate links at B&H Photo now 10% off with free shipping. Premiere Pro shines cross platform, but Macs often have a smoother experience, while Windows pulls ahead in Resolve thanks to CUDA acceleration.
DaVinci Resolve free version thrives on Windows RTX power for Hollywood-grade colour grading. Pair it with the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i on Newegg's clearance, both powerful and affordable for freelancers. Windows also supports more plugins and third-party tools, giving flexibility for VFX-heavy projects.
Windows laptop deals on Amazon Sale 2026
Portability price and deals
MacBook Pros boast Retina XDR displays with perfect colour accuracy and 20-plus-hour battery life, ideal for location shoots. The 14-inch model is ultra-portable at 3.4 pounds, but starts high.
Windows offers a variety from slim Dell XPS 16 to chunky MSI Titan GT77. Expect OLED panels, mini LED options and prices from 1500 dollars up. The Dell XPS 16 with RTX 4070 is 20% off at Dell.com right now, blending Mac-like build with PC power.
Both platforms upgrade well, but Windows customisation keeps costs down long term. Sales now mean you can spec a Resolve beast for MacBook money.
Feature comparison
Feature
MacBook
Windows
Processor/GPU
Apple silicon Integrated GPU
Discrete GPU with dedicated VRAM
Display
13 inch and 16 inch retina display
13 inch to 16 inch LCD/OLED display
Battery Life
more than 10 hours battery life
6 to 8 hours battery life max
Price on Sale
Minimum ₹1 lakh for latest model
Starts from ₹60,000
Best For
Final Cut stability
Best for Adobe and Davinci
Why buy now
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is the best time to buy your new video editing laptop. No matter which option you choose, you will get the best deal during this sale. Sales can also give you additional offers on credit cards or bank offers.
MacBooks excel in Final Cut Pro stability and battery life. Windows wins for DaVinci Resolve GPU power and affordability.
Final Cut Pro leverages Apple Silicon for fastest renders and smooth timelines. Premiere Pro performs well too but Resolve favours Windows RTX.
Windows options like ASUS ProArt P16 offer RTX GPUs under 2500 dollars on sale. MacBook Pro starts higher but holds resale value.
MacBook Pro M4 delivers 20+ hours for portable work. High-end Windows laptops manage 8 hours on lighter tasks.
Yes deals on Amazon and Best Buy slash 15-20% off top models. Perfect time to grab affiliate-linked upgrades for your workflow.
