AI powered laptops price drop in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale with up to 48% off on Ryzen AI and Core Ultra models
Updated on: Aug 06, 2025 12:27 pm IST
AI powered laptops see big price cuts in Amazon Sale 2025 with up to 48% off on select Ryzen AI and Intel Core Ultra models from Dell, HP, ASUS, Lenovo and more
Our Pick
AI Core Ultra Dell Deal
Yoga Slim 7 OLED 14 inch
AI Powered Laptop Deal
AI Powered Laptop Offer
AI Powered Vivobook
37 Percent Off Deal
AI Powered Processor
Amazon Sale 2025 Deal
AI Core Ultra Dell DealDell Inspiron 7440, Intel Core Ultra 7-155H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 2.2K AG 300nits 14/35.52cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Ice Blue, 1.60Kg, Backlit KB, Comfortview Plus AI Powered Laptop View Details
₹103,911.11
|
Yoga Slim 7 OLED 14 inchLenovo Smartchoice Yoga Slim 7 Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Built-in AI 14(35.5cm) WUXGA-OLED 400Nits Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/60Hz/100% DCI-P3/Win11/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Alexa/Grey/1.39Kg), 83CV003MIN View Details
₹74,790
|
AI Powered Laptop DealHP Pavilion 16, Intel Core Ultra 5 125U (14th Generation) 16 GB LPDDR5-6400,1TB SSD,16-inch (40 cm), WUXGA, 300 nits, 1080p FHD IR Camera, Backlit Kb, (Win 11 + Office, Silver, 1.77 kg), 16-af0056TU View Details
₹62,989
|
AI Powered Laptop OfferAcer Predator Helios 16 AI Gaming Laptop 14th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor (32 GB RAM/1 TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080/240Hz/Wifi 7/Win11 Home) PH16-72 with 40.64 cm (16) WQXGA IPS Display, 2.65 KG View Details
₹219,990
|
AI Powered VivobookASUS Vivobook 16,Snapdragon X,Copilot+ AI PC(Qualcomm Adreno iGPU/45TOPS/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/16/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.88 kg)X1607QA-MB049WS View Details
₹57,299
|
View Details
₹59,990
|
Dell New Inspiron 13 Laptop with AI Enabled Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Processor, 16GB LPDDR5X, 1TB SSD, 13.3 (33.78cm) QHD+ 300nits, Backlit KB + FPR, Win 11+MSO24, 15 Month McAfee, Silver, 1.24kg View Details
₹99,590
|
View Details
₹62,990
|
HP 14 AI, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, 14/35.6cm, Win11, Office21, Silver, 1.4kg, gr1023TU, Intel Arc Graphics, FHD Camera w/Shutter, Backlit Kb AI Powered Laptop View Details
₹77,990
|
acer AspireGo14,Intel Core Ultra5 125H(14thgen) AI Processor,16 GB/512 GB, WUXGA IPS, 14.0/35.56 cm, Win 11 Home, MS Office, Steel Gray, 1.5 kg, AG14-71M,Privacy Shutter,Backlit KB, Premium Laptop View Details
₹54,499
|
View Details
₹19,990
|
37 Percent Off DealLenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Built-in AI 14 (35.5cm) 2.8K OLED 400Nits 120Hz Laptop (32GB RAM/1TB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.46Kg), 83D2004XIN View Details
₹99,990
|
HP Pavilion, Intel Core Ultra 5-125U Ai Powered Laptop (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) IPS, 2K, WUXGA, Anti-Glare, 16/40cm, Win 11, Office 2021, Silver, 1.77Kg, Intel Graphics, FHD Camera, af0015TU View Details
₹60,990
|
AI Powered Processoracer AspireGo14, Intel Core Ultra5 125H(14thgen) AI Processor,16 GB/1TB, WUXGA IPS, 14.0/35.56 cm, Win 11 Home, MS Office, Steel Gray, 1.5 kg, AG14-71M,Privacy Shutter,Backlit KB, Premium Laptop View Details
₹60,990
|
Amazon Sale 2025 DealHP Smartchoice Omen, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, 8GB RTX 4070 (16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) FHD, 165Hz, IPS, 300 nits, 16.1/40.9cm, Black, 2.38kg, xf0100AX, RGB KB, B&O, Tempest Cooling, AI-Powered Gaming Laptop View Details
₹132,990
|
Lenovo Yoga AMD Pro 7 Ryzen AI 9 365 (32GB RAM/1TB SSD/Copilot+PC/14.5(36.8cm)/2.8K WQXGA+OLED/120Hz/Windows11/Office Home 2024/Grey/1.54Kg), 83HN0027IN AI Laptop View Details
₹129,990
|
