These best 2 in 1 laptops are all about work, fun and everything in between: Top 7 picks from HP, Acer and others

Tap into creativity and swipe through tasks like a pro. A 2 in1 laptop gives you a device that keeps up with your pace. It feels like a tablet but works like a laptop and that makes every swipe, tap, and scroll a breeze. Carry it to your café table or curl up with it on your couch. The best 2 in1 laptop handles both meetings and movie nights with equal ease. Built for flexibility and packed with features, these laptops bring the best of both worlds together. From smooth touchscreens to sharp displays and fast processors, they tick all the right boxes. From typing to drawing, a 2 in1 laptop blends the best of both worlds.

The best laptops no longer come in boring clamshells. They flip, bend, and flex to match your style. This is where fun meets function. Get ready to explore a list of the best laptops that multitask just as smoothly as you do.

The HP Pavilion x360 is a stylish and powerful 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop designed for flexibility, performance, and convenience. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U processor and backed by 16GB DDR4 RAM and a fast 512GB SSD, this laptop ensures smooth multitasking and quick boot-ups. The 14-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen offers sharp visuals and intuitive interaction, while the Intel Iris Xe graphics delivers decent visual performance for creative tasks and casual gaming. It includes Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office 2021, making it ideal for both work and personal use. Weighing just 1.51kg, it’s highly portable. The HP True Vision 5MP camera with noise reduction is great for video calls, and features like Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a backlit keyboard enhance its appeal. The inclusion of a fingerprint reader and stylus support adds convenience and security, making it a solid choice for students, professionals, and everyday users.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1335U (up to 4.6 GHz, 10 cores) RAM 16GB DDR4-3200 MHz Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Weight 1.51 kg Reasons to buy Smooth multitasking with 16GB RAM Bright and sharp IPS touchscreen Reasons to avoid Average colour gamut Click Here to Buy HP Pavilion x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, IPS, Micro-Edge, 14/35.6cm, Touchscreen 2-in-1, Win11, Office21, Silver, 1.51kg, ek1074TU, Iris Xe, FPR, 5MP Camera Laptop

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the responsive touchscreen, lightweight design, and fast performance. Many buyers praise the webcam quality and backlit keyboard for work needs.

Why choose this product?

Choose this laptop for its powerful specs, premium 2-in-1 design, excellent webcam, and secure features in a compact form.

The Dell Inspiron 7430 is a sleek and versatile 2-in-1 laptop powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor. It delivers smooth performance for daily tasks, web browsing, and office work. The 14-inch FHD+ touch display with 16:10 aspect ratio offers more vertical space, enhancing productivity and browsing. With 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a massive 1TB SSD, storage and speed go hand in hand. Add-ons like Dolby Atmos audio, FHD webcam, AI noise cancellation, and up-firing speakers make it ideal for work and media. The backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader improve usability and security, while multiple ports including Thunderbolt 4 expand your connectivity options.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1315U, up to 4.5GHz RAM 8GB LPDDR5, 4800MHz Storage 1TB SSD Weight 1.58 kg Reasons to buy Large 1TB SSD storage Includes MS Office and McAfee Reasons to avoid Intel core i3 may not suit demanding tasks Click Here to Buy Dell Inspiron 7430 2in1 Touch Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U/8GB/1TB SSD/14.0 (35.56cm) FHD+,16:10 Aspect Ratio/Backlit KB+FPR/Win 11+MSO21/15 Months McAfee/Platinum Silver/Thin & Light-1.58kg

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers found the display sharp, storage ample, and appreciated its premium feel. Buyers liked the audio and touch responsiveness.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for its big storage, touch display, enhanced audio, and premium features at a good value for daily users.

The Chuwi FreeBook is a 13.5-inch touchscreen laptop offering excellent portability and solid performance. Powered by Intel Core i3-1215U 12th Gen processor, paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD, it balances speed and capacity well. Its standout feature is the 3:2 aspect ratio touchscreen, perfect for reading, browsing, and design tasks. Weighing only 1.36kg and with a 46.2Wh battery, it’s made for mobility. The 360° hinge allows seamless transition between laptop and tablet modes. With slim bezels and a sharp display, it’s a practical device for students and light professional work.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1215U RAM 12GB LPDDR4 Storage 512GB SSD (expandable up to 1TB) Weight 1.36 kg Reasons to buy Very lightweight and travel-friendly Affordable and sleek Reasons to avoid No dedicated GPU Click Here to Buy Chuwi FreeBook 13.5 Inch 2 in 1 Touchscreen Laptop,Flipped 360 Degree, Windows 11,Intel Core i3-1215U 12th gen, 46.2Wh, 12 GB RAM LPDDR4 512 GB SSD Expandable Upto 1 TB, Backlit Keyboard

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers admire the design, screen clarity, and portability. Buyers mention it's ideal for light work and travel use.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want lightweight portability, good screen space, decent performance, and flexibility at a budget-friendly price.

The Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14 is a convertible touchscreen laptop with a 14-inch WUXGA display. Powered by Intel Core i3-N305 and supported by 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, this model suits light productivity tasks, streaming, and content browsing. The display supports stylus input with the AES Pen solution. With 512GB SSD and Windows 11, it offers fast responsiveness and a modern interface. Weighing 1.54kg and featuring a versatile design, it’s convenient for hybrid work, online classes, and travel.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-N305 RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB SSD PCIe Gen4 NVMe Weight 1.54 kg Reasons to buy WUXGA high-resolution screen Stylus support included Reasons to avoid Processor suited only for basic use Click Here to Buy Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14, Intel Core i3-N305, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WUXGA 14, Touchscreen 2-in-1, Windows 11 Home, MS Office, Obsidian Black, 1.54KG, A3SP14-31PT, AES Pen Solution Laptop

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked the screen resolution and stylus support. Buyers also mentioned it's smooth for online meetings and light work.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you're looking for stylus use, rich display, and everyday performance in a compact and budget-friendly build.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 brings next-level performance with its Intel Core Ultra 5 225H processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage. It features a vibrant 14-inch WUXGA IPS touchscreen with TÜV Low Blue Light certification. Built for multitasking, it handles creative, academic, and professional tasks with ease. The aluminium build, backlit keyboard, and bundled Lenovo Digital Pen 2 elevate the user experience. Ideal for hybrid workers and students seeking power and style in one package.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 225H RAM 16GB LPDDR5x Storage 1TB SSD PCIe 4.0 Weight 1.6 kg Reasons to buy Powerful Ultra 5 processor TÜV-certified screen for eye comfort Reasons to avoid Slightly heavier than competitors Click Here to Buy Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 Intel Core Ultra 5 225H (16GB RAM/1TB SSD/14 (35.5cm)/WUXGA IPS/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Lenovo Digital Pen 2/1Yr ADP/Grey/1.6Kg), 83KR000HIN Convertible Laptop

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the performance and premium finish. Buyers say it handles multitasking well and offers good screen brightness.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for its premium design, massive storage, strong processor, and touchscreen performance with stylus support.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is a stylish and powerful 2-in-1 laptop powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5700U. It combines 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, making it fast and efficient for multitasking. The 14-inch WUXGA IPS touchscreen has anti-glare coating and supports stylus input. Extra features like Alexa support, a fingerprint reader, and backlit keyboard make it a smart choice for professionals and students. Weighing 1.5kg, it strikes the right balance between portability and power.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD Weight 1.5 kg Reasons to buy Powerful Ryzen 7 CPU High-res anti-glare touchscreen Reasons to avoid No upgradeable RAM Click Here to Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Ryzen 7 5700U 14 (35.5cm) WUXGA+ IPS 2-in-1 Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/Fingerprint/FHD Camera/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Storm Grey/1.5Kg), 82R900HFIN

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked its speed, smooth design, and display quality. Buyers also mentioned Alexa and fingerprint reader were useful.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for strong Ryzen performance, flexible design, stylus compatibility, and useful smart features for work and creativity.

This Dell Inspiron 7430 variant offers similar features as the 1TB version but with 256GB SSD storage. With the 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, it's ideal for students, home users, and light professionals. The 14" FHD+ touchscreen with ComfortView and backlit keyboard offers good usability. Weighing 1.58kg, it’s compact and portable. Pre-loaded Windows 11 and Office 2021 make it ready for work out of the box.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1315U RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB SSD Weight 1.58 kg Reasons to buy Fast and responsive for daily use Multiple connectivity ports Reasons to avoid Limited 256GB storage Click Here to Buy Dell Inspiron 7430 2in1 Touch 13th Gen Laptop, Intel Core i3-1315U Processor, 8GB, 256Gb SSD, 14.0 (35.56cm) FHD+ Display, Windows 11 + MSO21, Backlit KB + Finger Print, Silver,Thin & Light- 1.58kg

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked the touchscreen, fingerprint login, and compact design. Buyers mentioned it's suitable for basic multitasking and study.

Why choose this product?

Pick this if you want a compact touchscreen laptop for daily tasks, online classes, and portability at a budget.

Are 2 in 1 laptops good for gaming?

Basic 2 in1 laptops handle casual games well. However, they usually have integrated graphics, so heavy gaming or AAA titles may not run smoothly. Some premium models offer better GPUs, but for serious gaming, traditional gaming laptops are still a better fit.

Do 2 in 1 laptops support digital pens?

Many 2 in1 laptops support digital pens or styluses. This makes them great for drawing, note-taking, and design work. Some models even include a stylus in the box. Always check compatibility, as pen support may vary by brand and model.

Can a 2 in 1 laptop replace a tablet?

Yes, in most cases. A 2 in1 laptop combines tablet features like touch input and stylus support with full desktop apps. It offers better multitasking, more ports, and stronger performance than typical tablets. You also get a full keyboard and more storage for everyday computing needs.

Factors to consider before buying the best 2 in 1 laptops:

Touchscreen responsiveness : Ensure smooth touch and gesture support for a true tablet-like experience.

: Ensure smooth touch and gesture support for a true tablet-like experience. Display quality : Look for at least Full HD resolution with good brightness and colour accuracy.

: Look for at least Full HD resolution with good brightness and colour accuracy. Processor and RAM : Opt for at least an Intel Core i5 or equivalent with 8GB RAM for smooth multitasking.

: Opt for at least an Intel Core i5 or equivalent with 8GB RAM for smooth multitasking. Storage : SSD storage (256GB or more) is essential for fast boot-up and app performance.

: SSD storage (256GB or more) is essential for fast boot-up and app performance. Battery life : A good 2 in1 laptop should offer 7–10 hours of battery life for mobility.

: A good 2 in1 laptop should offer 7–10 hours of battery life for mobility. Weight and portability : Go for a lightweight design if you plan to carry it often.

: Go for a lightweight design if you plan to carry it often. Stylus support : If you're into drawing or note-taking, check if it supports an active stylus.

: If you're into drawing or note-taking, check if it supports an active stylus. Keyboard comfort: Ensure the keyboard is well-spaced and backlit, as you’ll use it in laptop mode too.

Top 3 features of the best 2 in 1 laptops:

Best 2 in 1 laptop Screen Size Processor Special Features HP Pavilion x360 17.3 inches Intel Core i5 Micro-edge, Fingerprint Reader, Backlit Keyboard, Anti Glare Coating Dell Inspiron 7430 2in1 Touch Laptop 14 inches Intel Core i3 Fingerprint Reader, Backlit Keyboard Chuwi FreeBook 13.5 Inch 2 in 1 Touchscreen Laptop 13.5 inches Intel Core i3 Expandable Upto 1 TB, Backlit Keyboard Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14 14 inches Intel Core i3 Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 14 inches Intel Core i5 HD Audio, Lightweight, Backlit Keyboard, Support Stylus Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14 inches AMD Ryzen 7 FHD Camera, Alexa Dell Inspiron 7430 2in1 Touch 14 inches Intel Core i3 Backlit Keyboard, Finger Print reader

FAQs on 2 in1 laptops Can I run MS Office on a 2 in1 laptop? Absolutely. Most 2 in1 laptops come with Windows and support full Office apps like Word and Excel.

Do 2 in1 laptops have a keyboard? Yes, they have a full keyboard and can be used like any standard laptop when needed.

Are they heavier than tablets? Slightly, but they offer more power and functionality than regular tablets.

Do 2 in 1 laptops support external monitors? Yes, most have HDMI or USB-C ports to connect with external displays.

