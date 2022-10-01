Home / Technology / Mark Zuckerberg says videos can be created from text prompts

Mark Zuckerberg says videos can be created from text prompts

technology
Published on Oct 01, 2022 10:20 PM IST

Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg said it is much harder to generate video than photos as beyond correctly generating each pixel, the system needs to predict how they will change over team.

A screenshot from the video apparently created from a text prompt by Mark Zuckerberg's Meta team of researchers.(Facebook/Mark Zuckerberg)
ByAryan Prakash

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms is using artificial intelligence to create videos from text prompts. All you need to do is type a description and the video will be created.

Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg shared a video on Facebook containing clips of what he claimed were videos created from text prompts.

“All of these videos were generated by an AI system that our team at Meta built. We call it Make-A-Video. You give it a text description and it creates a video for you", he posted on Facebook.

Zuckerberg later added that the team of AI researchers typed descriptions like
"a teddy bear painting a self-portrait", "a baby sloth with a knitted hat trying to figure out a laptop", "a spaceship landing on mars", and "a robot surfing a wave in the ocean".

Calling it a pretty amazing progress, Zuckerberg said it is much harder to generate video than photos as beyond correctly generating each pixel, the system needs to predict how they will change over team.

“Make-A-Video solves this by adding a layer of unsupervised learning that enables the system to understand motion in the physical world and apply it to traditional text-to-image generation", he added, announcing that the tech giant will share this as a demo in the future.

On the Meta website, ‘Make-A-Video’ has been defined as a research that builds on the recent progress made in text-to-image generation technology built to enable text-to-video generation.

According to the website, the system uses images with descriptions to learn what the world looks like and how it is often described. Meta said the technology uses unlabelled videos to learn how the world moves. The data helps the system to allow you to bring your imagination to life through videos with just a few words or lines of text.

    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

mark zuckerberg artificial intelligence
