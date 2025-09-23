Marvel’s Wolverine game set to roar on PS5 in 2026, Venom Spin-Off on the horizon

Fans of Marvel games may have to wait a few more years for Wolverine’s solo adventure. Insomniac Games’ highly anticipated “Marvel’s Wolverine” is reportedly set for a 2026 release, followed by a potential Venom spin-off, according to a report from Mp1st. The Wolverine game was first announced in 2021 as a PlayStation 5-exclusive, promising a single-player experience centered on the iconic X-Man. Insomniac Games is preparing to launch a solo Wolverine game for 2026, with a Venom spin-off also possible.(Insomniac Games )

Wolverine Game Set for 2026

The report suggests that development on Wolverine remains a top priority, while the Venom game is in active pre-production. Insomniac appears to be focusing its resources on delivering Wolverine first, suggesting that the Venom spin-off may follow once the main title is complete.

Since its announcement, Insomniac has shared very few details about the Wolverine project. Some information about the release timeline and playable builds has surfaced through online leaks, but official updates remain scarce.

Speculation about the game’s setting has drawn attention from fans. Wolverine’s story may take place in the pre-X-Men era, possibly in the crime-heavy city of Madripoor. In Marvel Comics, Logan adopts the alias “Patch” while living a double life in the fictional city. While Madripoor has not been officially confirmed as the game’s location, it would offer a suitable environment for Wolverine’s adventures. Early teasers show Logan in a bar scene after a fight, leaving room for multiple interpretations of his location.

Report also suggests that the game could feature a semi-open world, allowing players to explore, uncover mysteries, and experience Logan’s tracking and combat abilities. The single-player title is expected to carry a “Hard-R” rating, emphasizing mature themes and intense action sequences.

Venom Spin-Off in Development

The Venom spin-off has also generated interest since Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 included a playable Venom sequence. Players experienced abilities and combat moves unique to the symbiote, sparking discussions about a dedicated Venom game. Insomniac has expressed willingness to consider fan interest, and the spin-off could follow Wolverine once development priorities allow.