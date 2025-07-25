Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
Microsoft launches GitHub Spark that builds full stack apps with simple prompts

ByAmit Rahi
Updated on: Jul 25, 2025 11:32 am IST

Microsoft debuts GitHub Spark, an AI tool that lets users create full-stack apps from simple prompts, no coding required.

Build full-stack apps with just a prompt, no coding needed!

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced Spark, an innovative AI tool designed to enable users to build full-stack applications by simply providing prompts in natural language. Spark tool will bring app development accessible to everyone, including seasoned developers and even users with no coding background. The tool is currently in public preview with plans for wider rollout in the coming months.

Spark eliminated the need for learning advanced coding, configuring servers or writing a single line of code. Users can just describe their needs and requirements in a simple prompt and the tool will do its job. For example, let's say you want to “create a website that recommends games related to your favourite titles”, Spark will use LLM like Claude Sonnet 4 to interpret and implement your requirements. It will then automatically generate both front and backend components without manual intervention.

Key features of Spark

  • It provides real-time previews of the apps requested by the user, which makes it easier to refine the concept before starting to build the app.
  • Spark manages everything automatically including hosting, database setup, authentication and deployment tasks. The project seamlessly integrates with GitHub's tools like GitHub Actions and Dependabot.
  • Users can add AI functionality to their apps like a chatbot using models from OpenAI, Meta, DeepSeek and xAI without needing to handle complex integrations.
  • For users with no coding experience, it offers simple drag-and-drop visual controls. And professional coders can dive directly into code with GitHub Copilot.
  • Spark allows users to collaborate with Copilot agents, create repos and scale their apps from prototype to products using GitHub’s strong infrastructure.

Pricing and availability

Spark is currently available through public preview for GitHub Copilot Pro+ subscribers. A broader rollout is planned in the coming months. The Copilot Pro+ subscription is $39 a month or $390 a year, which includes access to the Spark tool. It can be accessed via the GitHub dashboard with an eligible subscription.

