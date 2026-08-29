Bored of oats? Chef Kunal Kapur's soft moong dal idli with smoky roasted tomato chutney recipe is perfect for breakfast
Chef Kunal Kapur's moong dal idli with charred tomato chutney is light, fluffy, protein-packed, and gluten-free. Recipe inside.
If your morning routine currently involves staring blankly into the fridge, praying that a tasty, low-calorie breakfast magically manifests on your dining table, this article is for you. We’ve all been trapped in the endless loop of oats, boiled eggs, or whatever sugar-laden cereal is available at home. But breakfast does not have to feel like a punishment. Also read | Chef Ranveer Brar shares idli kofta curry recipe that can be made in just 30 minutes: See step-by-step preparation
Enter chef Kunal Kapur, who shared a game-changer on his YouTube channel in a September 2024 video. He shared a recipe for moong dal idli with roasted tomato chutney, and it’s going to make you want to upgrade your morning routine. This dish hits every box: it’s packed with plant-based protein, is naturally gluten-free, and light.
The combination of warm, fluffy, golden idlis with a smoky, tangy, charred tomato chutney is perfection – here is the exact step-by-step recipe to bring chef Kunal Kapur's creation directly to your kitchen.
Ingredients for moong dal idli
Skinless moong dal:1 cup
Curd: ¼ cup
Ginger (chopped): ½ inch piece
Green chilli (chopped): 2
Curry leaves: 1 sprig
Salt: 1 tsp
Water: ¾ cup (approx)
Carrots (grated): ⅓ cup
Coriander (chopped): 1 handful
Baking soda/Eno: 1 tsp
For tempering
Oil: 2 tbsp
Asafoetida (hing): ½ tsp
Mustard seeds: 1 tsp
Turmeric: ½ tsp
How to make the idlis
1. Soak raw moong dal in water for 2-3 hours (or overnight if you plan ahead). Drain completely, then blend with curd, chopped ginger, green chilli, and water until you get a smooth batter. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the salt.
2. Heat oil in a small pan. Drop in the asafoetida and mustard seeds. Once they splutter, toss in the curry leaves and turmeric. Pour this golden, aromatic oil directly into your batter and mix well.
3. Fold in the grated carrot and chopped coriander. Right before steaming, gently stir in the Eno or baking soda (watch it get light and airy!). Grease your idli moulds, fill them up, and steam for 10-12 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Ingredients for roasted tomato chutney
Medium tomatoes: 6
Oil: 3 tbsp
Asafoetida (hing): ¾ tsp
Mustard seeds: 1 tsp
Cumin: 1 tsp
Garlic cloves: 5-6
Curry leaves: 1 sprig
Green chilli: 2
Kashmiri chilli powder: 1 tbsp
Salt: to taste
Black salt: ¾ tsp
Onion (chopped): 4 tbsp
Coriander (chopped): 1 handful
Lemon juice: 4 tbsp
How to make the chutney
1. Heat oil in a pan and throw in the asafoetida, mustard seeds, and cumin seeds. Once spluttering, add whole medium tomatoes, green chilli, and garlic cloves. Roast until the tomatoes turn soft and charred, and the garlic smells amazing. Let it cool slightly.
2. Blend or coarse-mash the roasted mix, then stir in the Kashmiri chilli powder, salt, black salt, chopped onion, chopped coriander, and fresh lemon juice. Adjust seasoning to taste.
Serve these hot, fluffy idlis dipped straight into that tangy chutney for a winning breakfast.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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