Bored of oats? Chef Kunal Kapur's soft moong dal idli with smoky roasted tomato chutney recipe is perfect for breakfast

If your morning routine currently involves staring blankly into the fridge, praying that a tasty, low-calorie breakfast magically manifests on your dining table, this article is for you. We’ve all been trapped in the endless loop of oats, boiled eggs, or whatever sugar-laden cereal is available at home. But breakfast does not have to feel like a punishment. Also read | Chef Ranveer Brar shares idli kofta curry recipe that can be made in just 30 minutes: See step-by-step preparation

Enter chef Kunal Kapur, who shared a game-changer on his YouTube channel in a September 2024 video. He shared a recipe for moong dal idli with roasted tomato chutney, and it’s going to make you want to upgrade your morning routine. This dish hits every box: it’s packed with plant-based protein, is naturally gluten-free, and light.

The combination of warm, fluffy, golden idlis with a smoky, tangy, charred tomato chutney is perfection – here is the exact step-by-step recipe to bring chef Kunal Kapur's creation directly to your kitchen.

Ingredients for moong dal idli Skinless moong dal:1 cup

Curd: ¼ cup

Ginger (chopped): ½ inch piece

Green chilli (chopped): 2

Curry leaves: 1 sprig

Salt: 1 tsp

Water: ¾ cup (approx)

Carrots (grated): ⅓ cup

Coriander (chopped): 1 handful

Baking soda/Eno: 1 tsp

For tempering Oil: 2 tbsp

Asafoetida (hing): ½ tsp

Mustard seeds: 1 tsp

Turmeric: ½ tsp

How to make the idlis 1. Soak raw moong dal in water for 2-3 hours (or overnight if you plan ahead). Drain completely, then blend with curd, chopped ginger, green chilli, and water until you get a smooth batter. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the salt.

2. Heat oil in a small pan. Drop in the asafoetida and mustard seeds. Once they splutter, toss in the curry leaves and turmeric. Pour this golden, aromatic oil directly into your batter and mix well.

3. Fold in the grated carrot and chopped coriander. Right before steaming, gently stir in the Eno or baking soda (watch it get light and airy!). Grease your idli moulds, fill them up, and steam for 10-12 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.