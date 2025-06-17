Microsoft may launch ROG Xbox Ally handheld consoles in October with steep prices

Microsoft is reportedly preparing to launch two new handheld gaming consoles under its partnership with Asus, which aims to expand the Xbox experience into the portable gaming market. While the official details remain limited, a new report has suggested a possible release timeline and pricing for the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally series. Let’s have a closer look at what’s coming. Microsoft may launch ROG Xbox Ally handheld gaming consoles in October 2025. (Xbox)

Xbox and Asus to Join Forces for Portable Gaming

Earlier this year, Microsoft confirmed a collaboration with Asus to develop a line of Xbox-compatible handheld devices. The result is expected to be two models: the ROG Xbox Ally and the more advanced ROG Xbox Ally X. These devices are expected to function like portable PCs, equipped with a custom Xbox operating system. They will allow access not only to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox titles but also to popular PC gaming libraries such as Steam and Epic Games.

Also read: Microsoft cancels Xbox handheld, but teases more thrilling portable gaming experience with Asus ROG Ally

Although Microsoft has not yet provided concrete details about the launch date or prices, an online report by insider eXtas1s claims that two European retailers have disclosed Microsoft’s current plans. According to the report, the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X are set to launch in October 2025, with pre-orders likely to begin in August of the same year.

Also read: Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support

Prices Could Rival Other Handheld Consoles

On the other hand, the ROG Xbox Ally could be sold for €599 (roughly Rs. 59, 641), while the ROG Xbox Ally X might be priced at 899 euros (approximately Rs. 89,494). Based on current currency conversion estimates, the standard Ally model could cost about £510 in the UK or around $700 in the US. The Ally X, being the higher-end variant, could reach approximately 760 euros in the UK or over $1,000 in the US.

Also read: Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

These projected prices place the upcoming Xbox handhelds in a higher range compared to other available handheld options. For example, the Nintendo Switch 2 is currently available for just under 400 euros, and Valve’s Steam Deck can be purchased starting at around 349 euros.

Although the insights come from sources that have been accurate in the past, it has not yet been confirmed either by Microsoft or ASUS. Until an official announcement is made, treat these details with caution.