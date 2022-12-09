Home / Technology / Microsoft rolls out ‘communities’ for Teams. Here's what this feature does

Microsoft rolls out 'communities' for Teams. Here's what this feature does

Published on Dec 09, 2022

According to Microsoft, communities is a ‘new experience that enables people to come together, connect, share, and collaborate.’

Microsoft adds 'communities' to Teams (Image: microsoft.com)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Microsoft has added a new ‘communities’ feature to Teams, its business communication platform. As the name suggests, communities, Microsoft said, is a ‘new experience that enables people to come together, connect, share, and collaborate.’

What is communities on Teams?

According to the tech giant, communities will enable users to create a space for community groups to come together, organise, and share ideas. This is in addition to everything that can already be done on Teams, including sending photos, calling people, and sharing photos or files.

With communities you can:

(1.) Easily post messages to everyone in the group.

(2.) Organise and add events to coomunity calendar.

(3.) Share and store documents dedicated to group activity.

(4.) Quickly access photos, videos, events, and links by filtering content.

How to get started?

When signed in, you can access the feature through the ‘Home’ tab in the mobile app. You can also switch between accounts; for this, tap on your profile picture and add your Microsoft account.

To create a community, click on ‘Home.’ You can invite members through their email address, phone number, or by sharing a link or QR code.

Is it available to all Teams users?

At present, it is available only for iOS and Android customers using the free version of the platform. It will be rolled out for desktop next.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

microsoft corp.
Sign out