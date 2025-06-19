Midjourney launches V1 model that converts still images into videos

Midjourney, a well-known generative AI startup, made a big announcement on Wednesday, June 18. They released their new video generation model called V1. This is an image-to-video generation model that uses images uploaded by the user or generated by AI to generate a short video. This feature requires a premium subscription to generate videos. Midjourney’s V1 brings your images to life with simple AI-powered video animation.(Midjourney)

How does Midjourney V1 work?

The core appeal of V1 is its ease of use; users can upload an image or select one that has just been created by Midjourney itself. Midjourney provides a gallery feature that shows all the images generated by you. Now, all that is left is to hit the Animate button and it will generate a five-second video for that image.

Choosing between High motion and Low motion

By default, Midjourney chooses how the object in the video moves or reacts in the video. Optionally, users can easily customise the video to their liking. Users can also adjust the motion in the video by adjusting the motion rate in the settings.

High motion and Low motion are the two settings to adjust the movements in the video. Low motion is best for the ambient scenes where the camera mostly stays still and the object moves in slow motion. Now, the downside is that sometimes the video doesn’t even appear to be moving at all.

High motion is for situations where you want everything, including the camera and the subject, to move. Now, this fast motion may generate artefacts or wonky mistakes. So you need to choose accordingly or you can just try both to see which one works better.

Extending video length in Midjourney V1

After generating a five-second video, V1 can be instructed to increase the video length, which can be done up to four times to make the video about 20 seconds long. With this, the new V1 model from Midjourney is directly competing with the leading video generation models from AI giants like Google and OpenAI.

Midjourney V1 price and availability

The Midjourney V1 is available on the web only for now and for the pricing, Midjourney is charging eight times more for video generation compared to image generation. And for that charge, it generates four videos, 5 seconds each, to select the one that suits your needs.